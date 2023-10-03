asTech Rules Engine Case Study #2

Demonstrating Compatibility Between an Aftermarket & OEM Scan Tool for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify company and the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, has released its second Rules Engine case study from the asTech Institute.

This case study illustrates how Repairify's patented and proprietary Rules Engine determines and validates a certified OEM-Compatible scan to give shops the power to choose the most cost-effective, accurate, and comprehensive scan tool for vehicle repairs.

What Repairify Technicians Did

To develop its patented Rules Engine, Repairify performed tens of thousands of vehicle scans against the active car parc and engaged in extensive research to identify which of the top aftermarket scan tools yield the same results as authentic OEM tools.

In one instance, Repairify technicians post-scanned a repaired 2021 Jeep Gladiator using the official Stellantis [FCA] factory tool. They then scanned this vehicle with the leading aftermarket tools to gauge their scan's accuracy in relation to the results of the authentic OEM tool.

The technicians found that a leading aftermarket tool — referred to as "Brand Y" — was able to return comparable results to the authentic OEM tool for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator.

What the Aftermarket Tool Found

Brand Y's aftermarket tool scan reported the same results as the authentic OEM tool.

The conventional wisdom is that newer vehicles (less than two years old) should only be scanned using the authentic OEM tool. Repairify found that Brand Y's tool could be trusted to deliver a comprehensive scan for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator.

What This Means for Shops

The Rules Engine recommends a choice of asTech certified scan tools to repairers for each specific vehicle they're working on, down to the trim level:

An authentic remote OEM diagnostic scan through asTech's patented technology. A certified OEM-Compatible aftermarket scan. This is a scan that has been certified and warrantied to provide results that are equivalent to the authentic OEM tool scan.

For vehicles like the 2021 Jeep Gladiator, a shop without the Rules Engine would either feel forced to use an OEM tool (which could mean sending to a dealer or a sublet) or rely on an unverified aftermarket tool.

With the Rules Engine, a shop can make the informed choice to select a verified and warrantied OEM-Compatible scan tool, knowing the results will be equivalent to the authentic OEM tool.

About the Rules Engine

With tens of thousands of vehicle scans and extensive research, asTech, driven by Repairify, is continuously developing its patented and proprietary database of authentic OEM and high-performing OEM-Compatible aftermarket scan tools to recommend the most accurate and cost-effective scan tool option, every time. When an OEM-Compatible scan isn't available, the Rules Engine recommends the same remote OEM diagnostic services that customers have come to know and trust.

Repairify continues to augment, edit, and update the Rules Engine database via ongoing research being conducted by its engineers globally. This database represents the most comprehensive dataset for comparison analysis on a global scale. Select individual vehicle testing results can be made available to customers for review.

To learn more about the Rules Engine, visit the asTech, Driven by Repairify, at SEMA 2023, Booth #34193. Or visit the Rules Engine page.

asTech customers who wish to enable the new Rules Engine feature can do so by contacting our Customer Service Team at 1.888.486.1166 or [email protected].

* To build the asTech Rules Engine, Repairify's Research and Development Team scanned tens of thousands of vehicles from different years, makes, models, and trim levels with nine of the top aftermarket tools available, then compared the results to the relevant OEM tool. Researchers used like-for-like tools on the same cars in the same day to ensure accuracy.

