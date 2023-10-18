asTech Rules Engine Case Study #4

Unverified Aftermarket Tool Scan Leads to Missing Steps in Repair Process for the 2021 Ford Escape

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify company and the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision, glass and mechanical repair industries, has released its fourth Rules Engine case study from the asTech Institute.

This case study demonstrates that without the Rules Engine, a shop utilizing an aftermarket post-scan can miss crucial steps in the repair process.

What Repairify Technicians Did

To develop its patented Rules Engine, Repairify performed tens of thousands of vehicle scans against the active car parc and engaged in extensive research to identify which of the top aftermarket scan tools yield the same results as authentic OEM tools.

For one of their tests, Repairify technicians post-scanned a repaired 2021 Ford Escape with the authentic Ford OEM factory tool. The scan identified two historical fault codes in the Occupant Classification System Module (OCSM), which includes the seatbelt tension sensor.

In this scenario, Ford states that a technician should clear the codes and inspect further to determine if they reappear during or after a test drive.

Repairify technicians then immediately scanned the same Escape with a leading aftermarket tool — referred to as "Brand Z" — to compare the results.

What the Aftermarket Tool Found

While the Brand Z aftermarket scan picked up on the two historical codes, it "passed" the vehicle without recommending further inspection. This result did not match the authentic Ford tool scan's recommendation.

What This Means for Shops

A shop relying on Brand Z's scan for the 2021 Ford Escape could run the risk of skipping further inspection of the seatbelt tension, possibly returning an incompletely repaired vehicle to the customer.

The vehicle would potentially need to be returned for supplemental repairs, which could mean lower CSI scores and reimbursement difficulties for the shop.

How the Rules Engine Helps

The Rules Engine recommends a choice of asTech certified scan tools to repairers for each specific vehicle they're working on, down to the trim level:

An authentic remote OEM diagnostic scan through asTech's patented technology. A verified OEM-Compatible aftermarket scan. This is a scan that has been certified and warrantied to provide results that are equivalent to the authentic OEM tool scan.

With the Rules Engine, a shop would not be able to select Brand Z's aftermarket tool for the 2021 Ford Escape due to the discrepancy between Brand Z's scan and the scan from the authentic OEM tool.

Instead, The Rules Engine would provide a verified OEM-Compatible scan to a shop that still wanted to use an aftermarket scan for the 2021 Ford Escape.

The Rules Engine ensures that when a shop selects an aftermarket scan, that scan will identify all the necessary information needed to complete the repair correctly.

About the Rules Engine

With tens of thousands of vehicle scans and extensive research, asTech, driven by Repairify, is continuously developing its patented and proprietary database of authentic OEM and high-performing OEM-Compatible aftermarket scan tools to recommend the most accurate and cost-effective scan tool option, every time. When an OEM-Compatible scan isn't available, the Rules Engine recommends the same remote OEM diagnostic services that customers have come to know and trust.

Repairify continues to augment, edit, and update the Rules Engine database via ongoing research being conducted by its engineers globally. This database represents the most comprehensive dataset for comparison analysis on a global scale. Select individual vehicle testing results can be made available to customers for review.

To learn more about the Rules Engine, visit the asTech, Driven by Repairify, at SEMA 2023, Booth #34193. Or visit the Rules Engine page.

asTech customers who wish to enable the new Rules Engine feature can do so by contacting our Customer Service Team at 1.888.486.1166 or [email protected].

* To build the asTech Rules Engine, Repairify's Research and Development Team scanned tens of thousands of vehicles from different years, makes, models, and trim levels with nine of the top aftermarket tools available, then compared the results to the relevant OEM tool. Researchers used like-for-like tools on the same cars in the same day to ensure accuracy.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com .

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data. Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com .

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.