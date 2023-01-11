asTech's Patented Rules Engine Now Available to Help Repairers Affirm OEM & OEM-Compatible Scans for Insurance Carrier Reimbursement

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify company and the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, and programming for the collision and mechanical repair markets, today announced the full deployment of its patented Rules Engine, which presents users with the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan type for the vehicle throughout the blue printing process and repair workflow.

The new feature gives asTech customers access to the most accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car's OEM modules correctly – versus those that don't – down to the year, make, model, and trim. With the Rules Engine enabled, asTech users, insurance carriers and their customers can be confident with the accuracy and cost of the recommended scan type.

"Our customers tell us one of their biggest challenges is remaining compliant with insurance carrier reimbursement guidelines for OEM diagnostic scans and calibrations. Meanwhile, insurance carriers tell us they will reimburse for OEM scans if shops can validate that it was the correct and safest way to repair the vehicle," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc.

He continued, "With Repairify's patented Rules Engine, available only from asTech, repairers can now rest assured that a vehicle has been repaired safely and properly with the quickest, most cost-effective, and accurate tool for scanning and calibrations across all years, makes and models."

To build the Rules Engine, Repairify's research and development team scanned tens of thousands of vehicles from different years, makes, models, and trim levels with the leading aftermarket tools available, then compared the results to the relevant OEM tool. Researchers used like-for-like tools on the same cars at the same time to ensure accuracy.

In the process, the development team also created Repairify's "OEM-compatible" designation for aftermarket scans that returned the same quality results as the original factory OEM scan for the same year, make, model, and trim. The research showed that the top-performing aftermarket tools returned OEM-level results as much as 78% of the time, while the lowest performers returned the same results 56% of the time or less.

Repairify used this extensive research to develop a proprietary database of OEM and high-performing OEM-compatible scan tools to recommend the most accurate and cost-effective scan tool option, every time. When an OEM-compatible tool isn't available, the Rules Engine recommends the same remote OEM diagnostic services that customers have come to know and trust.

To add further confidence that asTech's technicians are using a true, original OEM scan tool, in 2021 asTech began providing its remote OEM diagnostic customers with documented real-time electronic proof of the original OEM diagnostic scan report as part of its diagnostic reporting procedures.

asTech customers who wish to enable the new Rules Engine feature can do so by contacting our Customer Service team at 1.888.486.1166 or [email protected]. To learn more about our Rules Engine, visit our diagnostics solutions page on the Web.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and also provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit: asTech.com .

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com .

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.