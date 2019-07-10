Astellas Appoints Chelsea Glinski as National Vice President Oncology Sales

"At Astellas, we strive to make every day better for those impacted by cancer," said Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, Oncology Business Unit. "Chelsea's breadth of healthcare experience, with a career that started in research and expanded into strategy and operations, and most recently in overseeing patient support and access programs, makes her a natural fit to help Astellas' oncology franchise continue to grow and evolve."

Glinski previously served as executive director of Astellas' market access and reimbursement strategy, where she led the design and operations of reimbursement services and patient support programs across the Astellas portfolio. In addition, Glinski held operational roles in Astellas' Health Systems Business Unit. Prior to joining Astellas in 2012, Glinski served as a management consultant in the life sciences sector at Capgemini Consulting.

Glinski holds a bachelor's degree in biology and psychology from Central Michigan University, and a master's in business administration from New York University Stern School of Business. Recently, she was recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) as a 2019 Luminary.

