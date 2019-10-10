Astellas earns spot on Working Mother's Best Companies for Dads List

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas earned a spot on the 2019 Working Mother's Best Companies for Dads list for the first time for its leadership in paternity leave and Bridge Back to Work program, parental school time off, benefits and flextime. The Dads list, which started in 2018, raises awareness of the issues fathers may face in the workplace, and encourages implementation of programs to address those issues.

"We are proud to receive recognition for the programs that equip our working dads to be equal parenting partners to their families, manage their work life balance and be their best selves at work each day," said Eloiza Domingo-Snyder, executive director, Head of Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion.

Astellas' StarLIFE program offers employees flexibility for when they work, robust maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs and a full spectrum of caregiving support for their families. In 2018, Astellas increased its paternity leave from two to four weeks. Astellas' enhanced maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs include additional weeks of full pay, followed by Bridge Back to Work time which enables fathers to use their paternity leave time flexibly so they can do what is best for them and their family. Since 2017, nearly 100 dads have used the paternity leave benefit.

Astellas is also an active supporter of men's health, engaging in advocacy activities that raises awareness of male health challenges. Throughout Prostate Cancer Awareness Month every September, Astellas participates in nationwide advocacy efforts to recognize the millions of men affected by prostate cancer in the United States.

"We congratulate Astellas for their inclusion in the Best Dads list and helping lead the way for other top employers," says Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "The data is clear. Dads who have the flexibility to do their part in parenting and caregiving provide support that is so important to a working mom's success."

For Jeff Letizia, assistant director, Government Pricing, and working father of two children, it was important to work for an organization that recognizes the importance of work life balance.

"I am fortunate to work for a company that makes it possible for me to be successful both at work and at home," said Letizia. "Our parental school time off and flextime benefits have allowed me to serve previously as a coach, and now as a superfan of my daughter's basketball and volleyball teams. These benefits also ensure that I am able to spend quality time with my children," added Letizia.

