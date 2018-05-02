Astellas Included in Forbes Best Midsize Employers List for Fourth Year

Forbes and research firm Statista assessed companies of more than 1,000 employees to identify the top companies, and collected feedback from more than 30,000 individuals in the U.S. about their employers. Survey participation was completely voluntary and respondents were asked to provide their opinion on how likely they were to recommend their organization to others. The data sample included thousands of sources to ensure extensive reach and representation (gender, age, region, and ethnicity) to reflect the American workforce.

Astellas is included in several top employer lists regionally, including the Great Places to Work in Canada, Brazil, Chicago and for giving back to the community. The company received a perfect score for the fourth year in a row from the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Most recently, Astellas was recognized for its support of military employees by Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Awards with its highest honor – the Pro Patria Award – as the state's top large employer over the past year.

"Our company is always looking at new and creative ways to support the total well-being of our employees and attract the right talent," said Collette Taylor, senior vice president, Human Resources and Facilities. "We are pleased with this consistent recognition by Forbes that further endorses our best-in-class approach and unique culture that makes Astellas a top employer across the industry and U.S."

In 2018, Astellas introduced a comprehensive Financial Wellness program to provide employees and their families access to a variety of free tools and resources to support their financial planning and transcend life's financial challenges. In addition to full health benefits, exceptional retirement plans, adoption assistance and family care solutions, employees have a number of flexible work options including half-day Fridays and paid volunteer time off to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

