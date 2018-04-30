Astellas' Nahrin Marino named a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary

"Nahrin is widely known for her dedication to integrity, her desire to collaborate with colleagues and her vigilant focus on supporting the needs of our patients. These are among the values we embrace and actively promote at Astellas," said Catherine Levitt, vice president, Legal. "The HBA Luminary recognition is a testament to Nahrin's leadership and commitment to others. She inspires her colleagues to live the values that are fundamental to our Astellas culture."

Nahrin joined Astellas in 2010 as senior corporate counsel, rising to her current position following several promotions and increasing responsibilities within the company. She began her career in the pharmaceutical industry as a professional healthcare representative in 2000. Nahrin is an active member of Astellas' Stellar Women Employee Resource Group, whose mission is to create an environment of empowerment and advocacy to advance and inspire women at Astellas.

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at www.astellas.us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma.

About the HBA

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global nonprofit organization, with chapters in the US and Europe, committed to: achieving gender parity in leadership positions; facilitating career and business connections and providing effective practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of their female talent. The HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy, and recognition for individuals and companies. For more information, visit www.HBAnet.org.

