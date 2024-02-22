Astellas Names Michael Petroutsas as Head of US Commercial

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astellas Pharma Inc. Chief Commercial Officer Claus Zieler has named Michael Petroutsas as Head, United States Commercial, leading the Astellas Pharma US Inc. organization. Petroutsas will be responsible for the company's US commercial operations. 

Petroutsas will succeed Mark Reisenauer, who is leaving Astellas at the end of March. 

"With more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Mike has effectively led extensive global commercial, strategic, and operational teams. Mike exemplifies leadership through his consistent delivery of high performance. I am assured that his commitment and dedication will empower Astellas in the US, our biggest market globally, to provide the utmost value for patients," said Claus Zieler, Chief Commercial Officer.  

"I am inspired by Astellas' mission and strong reputation to deliver ground-breaking, innovative medicines that can transform the lives of patients with the highest need," said Petroutsas. "I'm committed to putting patients first to create healthcare solutions that matter and excited to begin this next chapter in delivering on the full potential of the Astellas medicines."  

Prior to Astellas, Petroutsas served as Senior Vice President, US Specialty and Oncology Business, at GSK. There he successfully launched the US Oncology division and focused on commercializing transformational medicines to help many patients with complex diseases in immunology, hepatology, respiratory and renal areas. Before that, he held senior positions at Pfizer and Novartis Oncology.  

About Astellas Pharma US 
Astellas Pharma US, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. Keeping our focus on addressing unmet medical needs and conducting our business with ethics and integrity enables us to improve the health of people throughout the U.S. and around the world. For more information on Astellas, please visit: https://www.astellas.com/us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma-us

About Astellas 
Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en

SOURCE Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

