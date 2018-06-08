Astellas names Nahrin Marino to Vice President, Head of Ethics & Compliance Americas

"Nahrin acts with the highest sense of ethics and integrity, which will enable our team to advance our mission of maintaining Astellas' commitment to the highest ethical standards," said Dragovic. "Nahrin is not only an accomplished attorney who has worked closely with Ethics & Compliance over the years, but also is a role model for Astellas serving actively as a professional mentor and community volunteer."

Marino began her career in the pharmaceutical industry as a professional healthcare representative in 1999. Prior to Astellas, she worked at Dykema Gossett, representing corporations in pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. She joined Astellas in 2010 as senior corporate counsel, rising to her current position following several promotions and increasing responsibilities within the company. Marino is an active member of Astellas' Stellar Women Employee Resource Group, whose mission is to create an environment of empowerment and advocacy to advance and inspire women at Astellas. In May 2018, she received the Luminary Award from the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA). Marino received her undergraduate degree in biology from the Illinois State University and graduated magna cum laude from The John Marshall Law School.

