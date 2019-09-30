Astellas Oncology Announces 2019 C3 Prize® Finalists

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma US, Inc. ("Astellas") today announced the finalists for its fourth annual C3 (Changing Cancer Care) Prize, a challenge that funds the best ideas beyond medicine to improve cancer care for patients, caregivers and their loved ones. The C3 Prize will award up to $200,000 in total grants and resources, including an opportunity to attend TEDMED 2020.

The Grand Prize finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges on October 25 during a live event in New York City. C3 Prize partner TEDMED will provide professional coaching to all finalists in preparation for the live event.

"We were thrilled with the unprecedented depth and breadth of this year's C3 Prize submissions," said Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas, and C3 Prize judge. "Of the hundreds of innovative ideas submitted, the finalists were ultimately chosen because their ideas demonstrated the highest potential to impact cancer care for patients and their caregivers."

The Grand Prize finalists include:

Audrey Guth of Toronto, Canada , Nanny Angel Network , whose idea is to expand the reach and impact of Nanny Angel Network, which trains Nanny Angels to care for children whose mothers have cancer once a week for one year, providing stability, normalcy, and support during a challenging time.

, whose idea is to expand the reach and impact of Nanny Angel Network, which trains Nanny Angels to care for children whose mothers have cancer once a week for one year, providing stability, normalcy, and support during a challenging time. Daniella Koren of New York, New York , USA, ARCHES Technology , whose idea is a digital patient education and engagement program that provides relevant information and evidence-based education.

, whose idea is a digital patient education and engagement program that provides relevant information and evidence-based education. Leslie Schover of Houston, Texas , USA, Will2Love, whose idea is a digital platform to empower people impacted by cancer with tailored resources on sexual health and fertility.

The expert panel of judges include:

Mark Reisenauer , senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas

, senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas Bill Rancic , cancer activist and celebrity entrepreneur

, cancer activist and celebrity entrepreneur Margaret Laws , president and CEO, Hopelab, and TEDMED Delegate

, president and CEO, Hopelab, and TEDMED Delegate Abbie Celniker , Ph.D., partner, Third Rock Ventures, and board member, MassBio

, Ph.D., partner, Third Rock Ventures, and board member, MassBio Hernâni Oliveira, Ph.D., 2017 C3 Grand Prize winner

"As a caregiver for my wife Giuliana when she was fighting breast cancer, I learned that one good idea can make a big difference in cancer care," said Bill Rancic, cancer activist, celebrity entrepreneur and C3 Prize judge. "That's why the C3 Prize resonated with me, as a former caregiver and as an entrepreneur. That initial support of grants and resources can be all it takes to give a great idea the momentum it needs to become a reality."

Applicants to this year's challenge submitted ideas in one of three categories:

Cancer Care Journey: Ideas to help improve the patient experience, ease decision-making, and navigate everyday care.

Ideas to help improve the patient experience, ease decision-making, and navigate everyday care. Cancer Health Disparities: Ideas to reduce the unequal burden of cancer care, with a focus on tools and resources that reach underserved populations in the U.S. and abroad.

Ideas to reduce the unequal burden of cancer care, with a focus on tools and resources that reach underserved populations in the U.S. and abroad. Cancer Survivorship: Ideas to address survivorship challenges and concerns.

This year, Astellas introduced a new Emerging Ideas Prize to recognize ideas that need additional cultivation before implementing. Abby Westerman of b-present Foundation was selected for this prize and will present at the live pitch event.

Along with the funding, all winners will have the opportunity to attend TEDMED 2020 as TEDMED Scholars, joining a unique, multidisciplinary community of leading thinkers and doers from across the landscape of health, medicine, and scientific innovation.

The winners will be announced in October following the live event.

For more information, visit www.C3Prize.com.

About the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize

The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, launched in 2016, is a global challenge that aims to address the complexities of the cancer journey by funding the best ideas in cancer care beyond medicine. The C3 Prize sparks innovative developments in cancer care, tackling cancer challenges by awarding the winners with prize money and connecting them with resources and support. The C3 Prize directly reflects the mission of Astellas Oncology: striving to make every day better for those impacted by cancer. Astellas maintains no ownership in the ventures funded by the C3 Prize. For more information, visit the website at https://www.C3Prize.com.

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at http://www.astellas.us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma.

About TEDMED

TEDMED is the independent health and medicine edition of the world-famous TED conference and TED Talks, dedicated to "ideas worth spreading." TEDMED bridges the gap between science and the public by finding and sharing stories that inform, inspire, engage, and provoke action across a broad, passionate community both inside and outside of health and medicine. Best known for their annual event, TEDMED is a year-round global community. TEDMED is a 501(c)(3) Public Charity.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.us.astellas.com

