Astellas Oncology Announces C³ Prize® Call for Entries to Award $200,000 to the Best Ideas in Cancer Care Beyond Medicine

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma US, Inc. ("Astellas") today announced the call for entries for the fourth annual Astellas Oncology C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care), a challenge that funds the best non-treatment ideas to improve cancer care for patients, caregivers and their loved ones. This year's challenge focuses on emerging and established ideas in three categories – Cancer Care Journey, Cancer Health Disparities, and Cancer Survivorship – and will award grants and resources totaling $200,000.

"I was a caregiver for my father, who had head and neck cancer, and what struck me through that process was the unmet need for holistic support in the patient journey," said Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas. "This year's C3 Prize is focused on ideas – big and small – that will comprehensively improve the cancer care experience for not only the patient but also the caregiver, by providing resources that go beyond medicine. Since the program began, our innovators have helped those impacted by cancer in ways we could have never imagined, and we plan to continue to nurture grassroots ideas with the goal to make a great impact."

Astellas is inviting cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and innovators to submit ideas that could help improve the lives of those touched by cancer. Ideas can be in the form of support tools, educational efforts, technology solutions, and more. The C3 Prize is open to any idea that can have an impact, especially if it's simple. The idea should focus on one of three submission categories:

Cancer Care Journey: Ideas to help improve the patient experience, ease decision-making, and navigate everyday care.

Ideas to help improve the patient experience, ease decision-making, and navigate everyday care. Cancer Health Disparities : Ideas to reduce the unequal burden of cancer care, with a focus on tools and resources that reach underserved populations in the U.S. and abroad.

: Ideas to reduce the unequal burden of cancer care, with a focus on tools and resources that reach underserved populations in the U.S. and abroad. Cancer Survivorship: Ideas to address survivorship challenge and concerns.

Based on the evaluation of an expert judging panel, Astellas will announce the 2019 C3 Prize finalists in September 2019. Each of the finalists will win one of the four prizes. Three finalists will compete for the Grand Prize, with the runners up awarded the two Innovation Prizes. The other finalist will be selected as the Emerging Ideas Prize winner, a first for the program. Judges will consider ideas for the Emerging Ideas Prize if they have high potential impact for patients and caregivers but need additional work and cultivation before implementing. Finalists will present ideas in front of a panel of judges and audience during a live pitch event in October 2019, featuring judges including celebrity entrepreneur Bill Rancic and 2017 C3 Prize winner Hernâni Oliveira.

The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $100,000 USD in grants, the two Innovation Prize winners will be awarded $45,000 USD in grants each, and the Emerging Ideas Prize winner will be awarded $10,000 USD in grants. All winners will be provided with access to tools and resources to help them develop and advance their idea.

"I'm thrilled to work with Astellas Oncology on the C3 Prize again in 2019, as we search for more transformative ideas to comprehensively improve the lives of people affected by cancer," said Bill Rancic. "When my wife was diagnosed with cancer, I learned that a caregiver's most important role is to help loved ones make decisions based on knowledge, rather than emotion. We hope the ideas innovators bring alleviate challenges faced by patients and caregivers in cancer care, not currently addressed."

According to the 2018 C3 Prize Grand Prize Winner, Dr. Ebele Mbanugo, winning the prize has brought her one step closer to launching her program that fights the social stigma around breast cancer in Nigeria. "I encourage anyone with a creative solution, whether big or small, that can improve cancer care to apply to this challenge. One good idea has the potential to impact the lives of many people who are affected by cancer," Dr. Mbanugo said.

Entries will be accepted through July 15, 2019, and will be evaluated on the submitted ideas' feasibility, originality, creativity, potential impact, and the entrant's vision for how to reach people who might benefit from their idea. Entrants are not required to have an established business or finished product to apply. Entrants are encouraged to submit an optional, short video about their experience with cancer and their innovative idea. The video should not exceed two minutes in length and may be filmed on a smartphone.

The C3 Prize will also be featured as part of the Astellas booth (18025) at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, from May 31 – June 4, 2019.

See terms and conditions at https://www.C3Prize.com for full challenge rules and eligibility. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. No entries after July 15, 2019, 11:59 p.m. CST.

About the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize

The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, launched in 2016, is a global challenge that aims to address the complexities of the cancer journey by funding the best ideas in cancer care beyond medicine. The C3 Prize sparks innovative developments in cancer care, tackling cancer challenges by awarding the winners with prize money and connecting them with resources and support. The C3 Prize directly reflects the mission of Astellas Oncology: striving to make every day better for those impacted by cancer. Astellas maintains no ownership in the ventures funded by the C3 Prize. For more information, visit the website at https://www.C3Prize.com

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en

