Astellas Oncology C3 Prize® Returns for Third Year with Focus on Improving Cancer Care in Underserved Regions of the World

"Given the increasing cancer rates in low- and middle-income countries, and the limited tools and resources available in these regions, this year's C3 Prize is focused on discovering innovative approaches to help narrow the global disparity in cancer care," said Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas. "Since the initial launch of the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, we have seen a tremendous response and we wanted to focus this momentum to regions of the world with the greatest need."

Astellas is inviting patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and concerned citizens who want to improve cancer care to propose ideas that address specific challenges encountered in low- and middle-income countries within the following three categories: support tools, educational tools and technology. Three category winners will present their ideas to a live panel of judges at the 2018 World Cancer Congress on October 3, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

"UICC is delighted to continue partnering with Astellas on this integral initiative created to help bring good ideas in cancer care to life," said Cary Adams, CEO of UICC. "There is much that can be done to help improve cancer care in low-resource countries, and we are confident that through this global challenge we will uncover non-medical innovations that may help make a tangible difference in the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones."

Astellas will award three prizes totaling $100,000 USD (one $50,000 USD and two $25,000 USD grants). Entries will be accepted through July 25, 2018. In addition to the prize money, winners will receive a one-year "nights and weekends" membership to MATTER, a Chicago-based healthcare innovation community, to help bring their ideas to life. More information about the awards and submission criteria can be found at: www.C3Prize.com.

In 2017, Hernâni Oliveira of Porto, Portugal won the C3 Grand Prize. Announced at the World Cancer Leaders' Summit, the award-winning HOPE PROJECT consists of a two-part app developed to help pediatric cancer patients and their parents solve issues related to medication adherence and the sedentary lifestyle of children who are diagnosed with cancer, as well as help parents further understand and explain complex cancer treatment procedures.

"With the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, we have been able to quickly move our idea from concept to reality, and fulfill our goal of helping families facing cancer better adapt to caring for their loved ones," said Hernâni Oliveira, University of Porto, Portugal. "I encourage anyone with an innovative idea that could help change cancer care to apply to this challenge. The entire experience is beyond rewarding."

Entries will be accepted within the following three categories: support tools, educational tools and technology; and will be evaluated based on the following criteria: Extent to which idea reflects application category; plausibility of idea; creativity and originality of innovation; and ability of entrant to operationalize/implement the innovative idea for future application. Entrants are not required to have an established business or finished product to apply. Entrants may also submit an optional short informal video, which should not exceed two (2) minutes in length and may be filmed on a smartphone.

The C3 Prize will also be featured as part of the Astellas booth (#18005) at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, from June 1-5, 2018. A new interactive installation will allow meeting attendees to learn about the program and the innovative ideas and stories behind the 2016 and 2017 C3 Prize Winners.

About C3 Prize

The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, launched in 2016, is a global challenge that helps bring non-treatment based innovations in cancer care to reality. The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize gives people with a passion for healthcare innovation an opportunity to pursue ideas and solutions that may make a difference in the lives of patients with cancer, their loved ones and those who care for them.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en

About UICC

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.

Founded in 1933 and based in Geneva, Switzerland, UICC is the largest and oldest international cancer organisation. With over 1,000 members and 56 partners across 162 countries, UICC features the world's major cancer societies, ministries of health, research institutes, patient groups and industry leaders.

For more information, visit www.uicc.org.

About MATTER

MATTER, Chicago's premier healthcare collaborative, includes 200 cutting-edge startups from around the world, working together with hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.

