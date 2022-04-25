Astellas Oncology Now Accepting Applications for Annual C3 Prize to Cultivate Innovation in Cancer Care Beyond Medicine

- Addressing everyday challenges in cancer care; apply by June 3, 2022 -

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma US, Inc. ("Astellas") today announced that it is accepting applications for the sixth annual Astellas Oncology C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care), a global challenge that funds and advances the best non-treatment ideas to improve cancer care for patients, caregivers and the broader oncology community. The C3 Prize awards a total of $100,000 in grants and additional resources to advance ideas that address everyday challenges facing people impacted by cancer.

"The C3 Prize is focused on advancing innovations in cancer care beyond medicine to make every day better for those impacted by cancer," said Anthony Yanni, M.D., Senior Vice President and Global Head of Patient Centricity, Astellas. "Through the C3 Prize, we aim to fuel innovations that address patient and caregiver challenges and foster connections and empowerment throughout the cancer journey. In particular this year, solutions that address some of today's most pressing issues, such as mental health, caregiver support and health disparities and equity, are encouraged."

Sparking Innovation to Make an Impact for the Cancer Community

Innovation through the lens of patients and caregivers fuels the C3 Prize. Many previous C3 Prize innovators have a personal connection to cancer, which aligns with Astellas' philosophy that understanding the patient journey is critical to driving meaningful advancements in cancer care.

"As soon as I learned about the C3 Prize, it was clear to me that the Oncopadi app was exactly the kind of innovation Astellas was seeking to support," said Dr. Omolola Salako, 2020 C3 Prize Grand Prize winner, Founder and CEO, Oncopadi and 2022 C3 Prize Judge. "The funds and resources we received have enabled our team to close the cancer gap, strengthen the cancer care system and create new paths to improving the patient experience. The C3 Prize has fueled my personal mission and cemented the legacy of my sister, whose cancer journey motivated me to become an oncologist and launch Oncopadi."

Astellas Oncology will award one Grand Prize winner $100,000 USD in grants, and name two Innovation Prize winners. All winners will be provided with access to tools and resources to help them develop and advance their idea, including a yearlong complimentary membership to MATTER, a global healthcare startup incubator, community nexus and corporate innovation accelerator. The Grand Prize Winner will also receive hands-on support, expertise and resources from Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation.

The C3 Prize finalists will participate in a virtual pitch event with an expert panel of volunteer judges, who are experts in cancer care and advocacy, healthcare innovation, and business strategy and consultation.

Details About the C3 Prize Application Process

The C3 Prize is open to applicants through June 3, 2022. Astellas will select three finalists who will participate in a virtual pitch event with the panel of judges to determine the Grand Prize winner and two Innovation Prize winners. Winners will be publicly announced in July 2022.

All eligible entries will be evaluated on the following criteria: potential to make a positive impact on people affected by cancer, originality/differentiation from existing solutions, scalability and financial viability of idea, and the effect of the C3 Prize to help further the idea. The C3 Prize is not just for complex solutions – ideas can be in the form of support tools, educational efforts, technology solutions and beyond. Past winners include people who have lived with cancer, caregivers, healthcare providers, patient advocates, entrepreneurs and more.

For more information, including the full contest rules, or to apply, visit https://c3prize.agorize.com/en.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

About the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize

The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, launched in 2016, is a global challenge that aims to address the complexities of the cancer journey by funding the best ideas in cancer care beyond medicine. The C3 Prize sparks innovative developments in cancer care, tackling cancer challenges by awarding the winners with prize money and connecting them with resources and support. The C3 Prize directly reflects the mission of Astellas Oncology: striving to make every day better for those impacted by cancer. Astellas maintains no ownership in the ventures funded by the C3 Prize. For more information, see the challenge rules and apply at https://c3prize.agorize.com/en, visit the website at https://www.C3Prize.com and follow on social media with the hashtag, #C3Prize.

About MATTER

At MATTER, we believe collaboration is the best way to improve healthcare. The MATTER collaborative includes more than 275 cutting-edge startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together we are accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit https://matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.

About Slalom

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 42 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

