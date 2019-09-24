Astellas ranks in Top 10 of Working Mother Best Companies list

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top 10 company for working mothers by supporting the unique challenges that working mothers face," said Eloiza Domingo-Snyder, executive director, Diversity & Inclusion at Astellas. "This significant ranking also recognizes our overall commitment to a workplace culture that fosters workplace development, diversity, and inclusion."

Astellas' StarLIFE program offers employees flexibility in how they do their work, robust maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs to support growing families, and a full spectrum of caregiving support for the extended family. Astellas' enhanced maternity/paternity/adoption leave programs include additional weeks of full pay, followed by an additional Bridge Back to Work time which eases new moms and dads back into their work schedule. Since the inception in 2015, more than 2,000 U.S. employees have used StarLIFE services including backup dependent care, support for special needs children, and free tutoring for children.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "We celebrate the efforts of Astellas and applaud them for prioritizing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent earning them a Top 10 ranking."

Dedicated to retaining top talent that will continue to position Astellas for success, Astellas empowers women through various programs, Employee Impact Groups, and development opportunities. The company increased the number of female vice presidents based in the U.S. by more than 53 percent in 2018.

For Lisa Kistler, Associate General Counsel and working mother of three children, one who has special needs, it was important to work for an organization that recognizes changing family dynamics and values the perspectives of working mothers.

"Family care benefits – both benefits that extend to the care of one's children as well as one's own aging parents – are a key consideration for companies that aim to create a culture that attracts and retains the best talent," said Kistler. "These programs are essential to the well-being of employees who may otherwise struggle to support their loved ones' needs while advancing in their own careers. I am happy to have found a workplace that enables me to thrive both personally and professionally," added Kistler.

ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute , the National Association for Female Executives , Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at www.astellas.us . You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma .

