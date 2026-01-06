Astellas to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, Calif. As a global leader in life sciences, Astellas will use this premier platform to highlight its key strategic focuses and the tangible progress achieved to date in support of delivering long-term impact for patients, partners, and shareholders.

During the conference, President and CEO Naoki Okamura will present Astellas' key growth drivers and commitment to disciplined execution. Chief Research & Development Officer Tadaaki Taniguchi will also join the session, and together, they will emphasize how Astellas is advancing transformative scientific breakthroughs for diseases with high unmet medical need and reinforcing its leadership in healthcare innovation and shaping the future of patient care.

Naoki Okamura, President and CEO, Astellas

"Our focus is clear: we are working to turn innovative science into meaningful VALUE for patients and drive sustainable growth. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference provides an exceptional opportunity to engage with the global investment and healthcare community and demonstrate how our strategy and execution position Astellas for long-term success."

Presentation Details

Event: 44 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

44 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Date & Time: January 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT

January 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT Location: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco

The presentation materials and a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations page of Astellas.com on the day of the presentation. A link to the on-demand replay will be made available shortly after the presentation.

As a distinguished sponsor of Biotech Showcase held in San Francisco the same week, Astellas is furthering its visibility in the global life sciences community. Chief Strategy Officer Adam Pearson will join a plenary session on partnering trends that are advancing emerging technologies and drug development innovation—underscoring Astellas' commitment to pioneering science and fostering collaborations to benefit patients worldwide.

About Astellas

Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

