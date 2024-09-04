Astellas to Present VEOZAH™ (fezolinetant) Data at 2024 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society

- Pooled analyses from two SKYLIGHT™ studies highlight impact on sleep disturbance and impairment, relationship between improvements in the frequency or severity of hot flashes and mood

- Pooled data from three SKYLIGHT™ studies assess safety and tolerability in Hispanic/Latina women

- Responder analysis from DAYLIGHT™study evaluates reduction in VMS frequency in women unwilling or unable to take hormone therapy

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") announced that VEOZAH™ (fezolinetant), its first-in-class treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause, will be featured in four oral presentations during the 2024 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society (TMS) September 10-14 in Chicago. VMS, also known as hot flashes and/or night sweats, are common symptoms of menopause.1,2

Marci English, Vice President, Head of BioPharma Development, Astellas

"We are thrilled to share multiple presentations at this year's Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society that continue to add to our extensive body of evidence for VEOZAH as a first in class nonhormonal treatment for moderate to severe VMS due to menopause. We are looking forward to highlighting patient-reported sleep data from our SKYLIGHT studies, as well as a new responder analysis from our DAYLIGHT study that included women who are unwilling or unable to take hormone therapy."

Fezolinetant data to be presented during the 2024 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society include:

Two separate pooled analyses from SKYLIGHT 1 and SKYLIGHT 2 examining improvements in patient-reported sleep disturbance and impairment (Session 1; Thursday, Sept. 12, 4:30-4:45 p.m.; Marla Shapiro, C.M.), as well as the relationship between improvements in the frequency or severity of hot flashes and mood (Top Scoring Abstract Session; Friday, Sept. 13, 1-1:15 p.m.; Genevieve Neal-Perry, M.D.).

Data from DAYLIGHT evaluating percent reduction (≥50%, ≥75% and 100%) in frequency of moderate to severe VMS in women considered unsuitable for hormone therapy (Session 2; Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:45-6 p.m.; Marla Shapiro, C.M.).

Pooled data from SKYLIGHT 1, SKYLIGHT 2 and SKYLIGHT 4 assessing the safety and efficacy of fezolinetant in Hispanic and Latina participants (Session 1; Thursday, Sept. 12, 4:45-5 p.m.; Genevieve Neal-Perry, M.D.).

An additional poster presentation will highlight results of a qualitative analysis designed to identify concepts and perspectives related to VMS experience among Black or African American women (Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:15-7:15 p.m.; Makeba Williams, M.D.).

About the BRIGHT SKY™ Phase 3 Program

The BRIGHT SKY pivotal trials, SKYLIGHT 1™ (NCT04003155) and SKYLIGHT 2™ (NCT04003142), enrolled over 1,000 women with moderate to severe VMS. The trials are double-blinded, placebo-controlled for the first 12 weeks followed by a 40-week treatment extension period. Women were enrolled at over 180 sites within the U.S., Canada and Europe. SKYLIGHT 4™ (NCT04003389) is a 52-week double-blinded, placebo-controlled study designed to investigate the long-term safety of fezolinetant. For SKYLIGHT 4, over 1,800 women with VMS were enrolled at over 180 sites within the U.S., Canada and Europe.

About DAYLIGHT

DAYLIGHT (NCT05033886) is a Phase 3b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 24-week study to assess the efficacy and safety of fezolinetant in menopausal women aged 40-65 suffering from moderate to severe VMS and considered unsuitable for hormone therapy. A total of 453 women were enrolled at 69 sites in Canada, Europe and Turkey.

About VEOZAH (fezolinetant)

VEOZAH (fezolinetant) is a neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor antagonist approved in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause. VEOZAH is not a hormone. VMS are the feelings of warmth in the face, neck, and chest, or sudden intense feelings of heat and sweating ("hot flashes" or "hot flushes"). VEOZAH works by blocking neurokinin B (NKB) binding on the kisspeptin/neurokinin B/dynorphin (KNDy) neuron to modulate neuronal activity in the thermoregulatory center of the brain (the hypothalamus) to reduce the frequency and severity of moderate to severe VMS due to menopause.

U.S. Important Safety Information

Do not use VEOZAH if you:

have cirrhosis.

have severe kidney problems or kidney failure.

are taking certain medicines called CYP1A2 inhibitors. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure.

Before you use VEOZAH, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have liver disease or problems.

have kidney problems.

have any medical conditions that may become worse while you are using VEOZAH.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. VEOZAH may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how VEOZAH works.

VEOZAH can cause serious side effects, including:

increased liver blood test values and liver problems. Your healthcare provider will do a blood test to check your liver before you start taking VEOZAH. Your healthcare provider will also do this blood test monthly for the first 3 months, at month 6, and month 9 after you start taking VEOZAH or if you have signs or symptoms that suggest liver problems. If your liver blood test values are elevated, your healthcare provider may advise you to stop treatment or request additional liver blood tests.

Stop VEOZAH and call your healthcare provider right away if you have the following signs or symptoms of liver problems:

feeling more tired than you do usually

nausea

vomiting

itching

yellowing of the eyes or skin (jaundice)

pale feces

dark urine

pain in the right upper stomach (abdomen)

The most common side effects of VEOZAH include:

stomach (abdominal) pain

diarrhea

difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

back pain

hot flashes or hot flushes

These are not all the possible side effects of VEOZAH. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away.

Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800- FDA-1088.

For more information, please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Product Information for VEOZAH (fezolinetant).

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.