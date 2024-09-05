Astellas Unveils New Life Sciences Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Accelerate the Discovery of Breakthrough Therapies

The new LEED-certified construction is home to the company's first U.S.-based SakuLab™, a shared laboratory space for highly innovative external partners. The new ALSC will also house the company's Engineered Small Molecules (ESM) unit which focuses on advancing research into targeted protein degradation, a novel treatment approach aimed at removing specific proteins from cells to unlock targets that have previously been considered 'undruggable.'

Approximately 400 Astellas employees will operate out of the new building, representing Medical & Development, Business Development and Research. By providing shared R&D resources, flexible workspaces, and dedicated areas for cross-functional and partner collaboration, the new facility enables Astellas teams to work together more cohesively and capitalize on the diverse expertise within the company and outside our walls to trailblaze the next generation of healthcare solutions.

Tadaaki Taniguchi, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Astellas

"Our new Astellas Life Sciences Center and open innovation SakuLab will advance our efforts to deliver breakthrough therapies and novel modalities, with a focus on areas of high unmet need. It will also strengthen our partnerships with local academic institutions and biotech innovators, underpinning our commitment to pursue transformative treatments in oncology, ophthalmology and rare diseases for patients in need."

Fostering External Research Collaborations to Nurture Innovation and Drug Discovery

The SakuLab at Cambridge joins SakuLab-Tsukuba, the company's first incubator space located at Astellas' flagship research campus in Japan, and the TME iLAB in Kashiwa, which serves as an open innovation hub for tumor microenvironment research.

Inspired by the Japanese word "saku," which in English translates to "to bloom," Astellas SakuLabs are designed to nurture and grow ideas. These open innovation hubs strive to create unique shared workspaces where bold and diverse ideas can flourish, in hopes of advancing groundbreaking discoveries that will make a meaningful difference for patients.

Expanding Astellas' Impact in Massachusetts

The new Cambridge facility is part of Astellas' growing presence in Massachusetts. In 2020, the company launched the Astellas Institute of Regenerative Medicine (AIRM) located in Westborough, Mass., as a global hub for pioneering the development of regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies.

