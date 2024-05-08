Astellas Unveils New, State-of-the-Art, $90 Million West Coast Innovation Center in the South San Francisco Biotech Corridor

- 154,000 square-foot lab and office facility creates a central location for Astellas' West Coast cell and gene therapy research and business development operations

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") today announced the opening of a new $90 million, state-of-the-art center at 480 Forbes Boulevard in South San Francisco, CA. The newly built 154,000-square-foot lab and office facility expands the company's commitment to South San Francisco's biotech ecosystem and creates a central location for its West Coast employees across Research, Technical Operations, Medical and Development and Commercial, previously located in multiple locations throughout the Bay Area.

Yoshitsugu Shitaka, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Astellas

"I am excited to see Astellas open a state-of-the-art West Coast Innovation Center in South San Francisco, one of the most prestigious biotechnology centers in the world. By bringing together our Bay Area businesses, including Astellas Gene Therapies, Xyphos Biosciences, Business Development, and Rx+® Business Accelerator, we will foster even greater collaboration and productivity, enabling us to advance our efforts in delivering innovative new treatments and value to patients around the world."

The Astellas West Coast Innovation Center opened its doors to employees in December 2023. The facility's on-site cafeteria, auditorium and additional amenities are scheduled to be completed in Summer 2024. The high-tech lab in the building offers scientists a fully modular, moveable and flexible space, allowing them to work in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration thrive. This new environment will empower Astellas teams to seamlessly unite for transformative outcomes, providing space to scale as needed for critical initiatives.

