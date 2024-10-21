Astemo Will Feature Powersports Products at Major Las Vegas Aftermarket Show

Expanding line-up of Keihin carburetors, Nissin brake pads and Showa suspension components will be on display at AAPEX 2024 at the Venetian Expo Center

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Astemo Americas' Aftermarket Division will showcase its rapidly expanding lineup of powersports products at AAPEX 2024 in Las Vegas next month.

Keihin, Nissin and Showa branded Astemo powersports products along with a variety of other Astemo aftermarket components will be on display (Booth A5045) Nov. 5-7 at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

Astemo will have an exhibit (Booth A5045) at AAPEX 2024

"Ride control, braking and fuel systems will be among the powersports areas featured at our AAPEX exhibit this year," noted Jose Gonzalez, aftermarket marketing manager for Hitachi Astemo Americas. "We have focused a considerable amount of time and effort in growing the powersports offerings that will be shown at AAPEX."

The company's major powersports branded products include:

carburetors and engine-management components for motorcross and on- and off-road motorcycle applications. Nissin high-performance semi-metallic brake pads with a newly developed brake-pad friction material.

high-performance semi-metallic brake pads with a newly developed brake-pad friction material. Showa suspension components used by factory-supported motorcross and off-road racing teams around the world, including the Super MX circuit in the U.S.

The company also will display two racing motorcycles at the booth.

2023 HRC-Honda CRF450RWE Racing Motorcycle , piloted by Chase Sexton to the 2023 AMA 450cc Supercross Championship, equipped with Showa Works Racing Suspension and Nissin Racing Brake Calipers .

, piloted by to the 2023 AMA 450cc Supercross Championship, equipped with and . 2022 HRC-Honda CRF250 Racing Motorcycle , piloted by Jett Lawrence to the 2022 AMA Pro 250cc Motocross Championship, equipped with Showa Works Racing Suspension and Nissin Racing Brake Calipers.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Astemo is a global Tier One supplier of mobility solutions for the automobile and motorcycle industries. The company also is a leading supplier of automotive and motorcycle aftermarket products throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America as well as elsewhere around the world.

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Hitachi Astemo, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., and JIC Capital, Ltd. With 80,000 employees worldwide and operations in the Americas, Asia, China, Europe and Japan, the company is a global mega-supplier in the automotive industry. The Electric Business Division, Chassis & ICE Business Division, and Motorcycle Business Division are promoting businesses such as the development, manufacture, sales, and service of automotive parts and transportation and industrial machinery and systems. Hitachi Astemo is committed to creating a sustainable society and delivering enhanced corporate value.

For more information, visit: www.hitachiastemo.com

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/. Information about the group's aftermarket products can be found at https://aftermarket.hitachiastemo.com/americas/en/.

