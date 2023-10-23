Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 is now open for entry worldwide, One Nurse will win the £200,000 award

Registered Nurses can submit their nominations via www.asterguardians.com by 15th November 2023, in their preferred languages.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continued efforts to recognize the contribution of nurses to humanity and the healthcare community, Aster DM Healthcare has announced the third edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. The award invites registered nurses from across the world to apply by submitting nomination of their work on www.asterguardians.com.  

Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely – Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research/ Innovation/ Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

All applications received will follow a stringent review process led by an independent jury and an external advisory firm – Ernst & Young LLP (EY). The Grand Jury, consisting of an independent panel of renowned experts will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses, who will undergo further assessments for the final winner to be determined and announced in the month of May 2024, around International Nurses Day.

"Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has emerged as one of the leading awards in the global nursing community with the highest prize money and provides a platform for nurses to share their life's work.  After the success of the first and second editions, which brought forward the spirit of leadership, innovation, community service, care and education we are encouraged to continue championing the voice of nursing and help them get their due recognition," said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

In the first edition of the award held in Dubai in May 2022, Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya bagged the award. The second edition received over 52,000 registrations from 202 countries. Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK, a leading nurse for monogenic diabetes was named the winner on 12th May 2023 and she allocated a part of the £200,000 prize to support global genetic tests for monogenic diabetes patients in need.

