Aster Insights, ORIEN to Present Abstract on Young Onset Colorectal Cancer at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

News provided by

Aster Insights

16 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

Research investigates age and sex-based differences in the metabolic and immune profiles of patients with colorectal cancer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced the company and members of the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) will be presenting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which will be held January 18-20, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

ORIEN researchers from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will present an abstract titled, "Sex-based differences in the transcriptomic metabolic profiling in young onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC)" during the annual symposium. Aster Insights and ten ORIEN® member institutions contributed to the research, which examines the differences in metabolic profiles between male and female patients with young onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC), compared with male and female patients with average onset colorectal cancer (AOCRC). The research builds upon previous studies investigating the increased incidence of YOCRC and differences in the transcriptional metabolic and immune profiles of patients based on their age and sex, respectively. The abstract utilized patient data from Aster Avatar, the best-in-class, deepest multimodal dataset for discovery research in oncology.

"This research represents a years-long, collaborative effort across Aster Insights and ORIEN to better understand the unique biological differences in patients with young onset colorectal cancer, so that we can develop more effective, personalized treatments," said Dr. Sarbajit Mukherjee, gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the primary investigator of the study. "By combining our research efforts and analyzing a rich, multimodal dataset, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of YOCRC patients and help expedite critical discovery."

Poster presentation schedule details:

  • Deepak Vadehra, DO Sex-based differences in the transcriptomic metabolic profiling in young onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC) (Abstract 155)

    Presentation date & time: January 20, 6:30 – 9:30 am

About Aster Insights

Aster Insights is the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery. We partner with drug, biologics, diagnostics, and medical device developers to accelerate oncology product discovery and development. Aster Insights leads the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a consortium of the nation's leading cancer centers that conduct Total Cancer Care®, the world's largest and longest running observational research study in oncology. Together, we are changing the way cancer is studied, treated, and prevented. Learn more at https://www.asterinsights.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Aster Insights

Also from this source

ORIEN to Present Abstracts at 65th Annual ASH Meeting Utilizing Aster Insights' Avatar Platform

ORIEN to Present Abstracts at 65th Annual ASH Meeting Utilizing Aster Insights' Avatar Platform

Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced upcoming research presentations...
Aster Insights Announces Presentations at SITC's 38th Annual Meeting

Aster Insights Announces Presentations at SITC's 38th Annual Meeting

Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced its participation at the Society ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.