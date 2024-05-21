Aster Insights, ORIEN to Present Research Abstracts at the 60th ASCO Annual Meeting

Investigators will present four studies highlighting collaborations across ORIEN, Aster Insights, NIH

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Insights, the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today announced the company and members of the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) will be presenting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, which will be held May 31 – June 4, in Chicago, IL. Four abstracts examining melanoma, kidney, gastrointestinal, and uterine cancers highlight the work of collaborators across ORIEN, Aster Insights, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with several authors contributing to more than one of these studies, demonstrating the importance of cross-functional, multidisciplinary research.

"The abstracts chosen for presentation at ASCO highlight the unique and diverse investigations that can be launched when premier cancer institutions are collaborating and harnessing deep multimodal data," said Dr. Anand Shah, CEO of Aster Insights. "Robust representation across cancer types and patient demographics enables us to launch research that yields critical insights to better care for patients."

Schedule of Aster Insights' ASCO Poster Presentations:

Riya Patel . Genomic signature analysis and survival outcomes in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) using oncology research information exchange network (ORIEN) database .

Abstract 4101; Poster 81





. . Abstract 4101; Poster 81 Ahmad Tarhini . A prognostic model based on selected cell state and cellular community scores in patients with advanced melanoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (Ecotype-ICI score) as a predictor of ICI immunotherapeutic benefits.

Abstract 9568; Poster 352





. Abstract 9568; Poster 352 Juan Antonio Raygoza Garay . Unraveling the gene expression signatures with associated clinical outcomes in papillary renal cell carcinoma.

Abstract 4558; Poster 253





. Abstract 4558; Poster 253 Taylor Rives . Comparison of the clinical and genomic profiles of endometrial cancer in Appalachian and non-Appalachian patients.

Abstract 5591; Poster 462

"We look forward to sharing our important work to construct an immune cell state atlas through ecotype analyses to foster a deeper understanding of the correlations between immune cell states and responsiveness to immune checkpoint inhibitors," said Ahmad Tarhini, MD, PhD of Moffit Cancer Center and Chair of the ORIEN Scientific Committee and ORIEN Immuno-Oncology Research Interest Group. "This collaborative effort draws on multidisciplinary expertise and rich clinicogenomic data from across ORIEN and Aster Insights, as well as the NIH."

