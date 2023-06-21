Astera Launches AI Integration Powered by GPT-4, Revolutionizing Data Management and Extraction

Available now, AI-driven automation enables customers to extract more value from data assets, streamline workflows, and improve overall efficiency

WESTLAKE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astera Software , a leading data management solutions provider, announced the launch of a new suite of AI-driven integrations powered by GPT-4. This is a game-changing addition to Astera's suite of data management solutions, enabling customers to automate templates and extract data more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

"We are enabling businesses of any size to have access to the insights they need to take action and make data-driven decisions with confidence," said Ibrahim Surani, Astera's founder and CEO. "With our new AI powered features, we're taking the first step towards a future where data management is no longer a burden, but rather, a source of competitive advantage."

The initial integration will be with Astera's data extraction solution, ReportMiner. With new AI capabilities, users can generate report models 90% faster, providing customers with more accurate, actionable insights in a fraction of the time.

The primary feature of this AI-driven tool is its ability to automate template creation, which streamlines the process of creating report models. The model can be trained to identify and extract data fields, use semantic matching/natural language processing to understand the context of the document, and create a layout that can be reverse-engineered to create templates.

Astera's new AI capabilities also extend beyond template generation, offering customers the ability to validate data and identify errors, perform universal mapping, and automate other data management tasks.

Astera is committed to being at the forefront of data management innovation and will be rolling out additional GPT-4-powered features in the coming weeks.

Astera will showcase the new integration in a live webinar today at 10:00 am Pacific Time. To join the webinar or watch the replay on demand, visit astera.com .

About Astera:

Astera is a leading provider of end-to-end data management platform that puts the power of data-driven decision making into the hands of every user. Astera's suite of products addresses data extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management needs of a modern enterprise. With a focus on usability, Astera's products have a short learning curve and are designed to save time and reduce costs.

