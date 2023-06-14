Astera Software Wins 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Highlighted for Leading Data Integrations Tools & Software

The highly competitive Globee awards, which recognize companies that showcase technological excellence have awarded the California-based software company, reinforcing their position as innovation leaders in their industry.

WESTLAKE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astera Software , leading data solutions provider, has been awarded the 2023 Gold Globee Information Technology Award in the data integration tools category for its end-to-end data management platform Astera Data Stack . The prestigious Globee Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Information Technology, acknowledging vendors who raise industry standards through their ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.This achievement highlights Astera's commitment to driving innovation in the field of data management.

Astera Software has revolutionized the data management landscape with its Astera Data Stack platform, offering businesses a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for streamlined operations and data-driven decision-making. By eliminating the need for extensive technical expertise, businesses can rapidly develop high-quality solutions and drive efficiency. As one G2 reviewer states, "I love that I don't have to have someone fully trained in SQL code and SSIS in order to develop high-quality solutions." With its intuitive interface, drag-and-drop mapping feature, and powerful automation capabilities, Astera Data Stack empowers users of all technical abilities to effortlessly execute complex data processes.

"At Astera, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower organizations with robust data integration capabilities, propelling them towards unparalleled success," said Jay Mishra , Astera's COO. "This recognition from Globee underscores our position as a key player in our field and validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions."

Over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe participated in judging this year's Globee® Awards for Information Technology, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. The Information Technology World Awards welcomes participation from organizations in the Information Technology and Cyber Security sectors, as well as their end users worldwide.

Astera's data solutions offer a comprehensive suite of products designed to address modern enterprise needs, encompassing data extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management, all unified within a single platform. This integration eliminates the steep learning curves associated with multiple solutions, simplifying data management to its core. Astera empowers businesses to navigate the data landscape with ease, revolutionizing the way data is handled and accelerating growth towards unparalleled success.

As this award proves, Astera continues to innovate in the data management space, providing businesses with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data and drive productivity. To learn more about Astera's innovative solutions, or to secure a demo, visit astera.com .

About Astera:

Founded in 2009, Astera is a leading provider of end-to-end data solutions that puts the power of data-driven decision making into the hands of every user. Astera's suite of products addresses all modern enterprise data extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management needs. With a focus on usability, Astera's products have a short learning curve and are designed to save time and reduce costs.

