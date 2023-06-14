Astera Software Wins 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Highlighted for Leading Data Integrations Tools & Software

News provided by

Astera Software

14 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

The highly competitive Globee awards, which recognize companies that showcase technological excellence have awarded the California-based software company, reinforcing their position as innovation leaders in their industry.

WESTLAKE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astera Software, leading data solutions provider, has been awarded the 2023 Gold Globee Information Technology Award in the data integration tools category for its end-to-end data management platform Astera Data Stack. The prestigious Globee Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Information Technology, acknowledging vendors who raise industry standards through their ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.This achievement highlights Astera's commitment to driving innovation in the field of data management.

Continue Reading
Astera Software
Astera Software

Astera Software has revolutionized the data management landscape with its Astera Data Stack platform, offering businesses a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for streamlined operations and data-driven decision-making. By eliminating the need for extensive technical expertise, businesses can rapidly develop high-quality solutions and drive efficiency. As one G2 reviewer states, "I love that I don't have to have someone fully trained in SQL code and SSIS in order to develop high-quality solutions." With its intuitive interface, drag-and-drop mapping feature, and powerful automation capabilities, Astera Data Stack empowers users of all technical abilities to effortlessly execute complex data processes.

"At Astera, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower organizations with robust data integration capabilities, propelling them towards unparalleled success," said Jay Mishra, Astera's COO. "This recognition from Globee underscores our position as a key player in our field and validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions."

Over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe participated in judging this year's Globee® Awards for Information Technology, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. The Information Technology World Awards welcomes participation from organizations in the Information Technology and Cyber Security sectors, as well as their end users worldwide.

Astera's data solutions offer a comprehensive suite of products designed to address modern enterprise needs, encompassing data extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management, all unified within a single platform. This integration eliminates the steep learning curves associated with multiple solutions, simplifying data management to its core. Astera empowers businesses to navigate the data landscape with ease, revolutionizing the way data is handled and accelerating growth towards unparalleled success.

As this award proves, Astera continues to innovate in the data management space, providing businesses with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data and drive productivity. To learn more about Astera's innovative solutions, or to secure a demo, visit astera.com.

About Astera: 

Founded in 2009, Astera is a leading provider of end-to-end data solutions that puts the power of data-driven decision making into the hands of every user. Astera's suite of products addresses all modern enterprise data extraction, integration, warehousing, and API management needs. With a focus on usability, Astera's products have a short learning curve and are designed to save time and reduce costs.

Contact:
Megan Alba
(949) 264 – 8557
[email protected]

SOURCE Astera Software

Also from this source

Astera Software Introduces No-Code API Management Platform for Seamless Integration from Design to Delivery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.