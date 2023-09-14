Asthma Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Roche, Amgen, Regeneron, Incyte, Areteia, Suzhou Connect, Cumberland, Pulmatrix

The asthma market will boost during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to improvement in diagnosis over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options along with the expected launch of emerging therapies, for asthma treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Asthma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, asthma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the United States accounted for total asthma market size of USD 13.3 billion in the year 2022 in the 7MM. The asthma market size of the 7MM is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

accounted for total asthma market size of in the year 2022 in the 7MM. The asthma market size of the 7MM is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies. According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the 7MM were estimated to be 55 million cases in 2022, of which the adult population accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases; the number is expected to increase in 2032.

cases in 2022, of which the adult population accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases; the number is expected to increase in 2032. Leading asthma companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, AB Science, Areteia Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Pieris Pharma, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Research, Roche, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avalo Therapeutics, 4D Pharma plc, Sterna Biologicals, Cipla Ltd., Global United Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ossium Health, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Areteia Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix Inc., and others are developing novel asthma drugs that can be available in the asthma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel asthma drugs that can be available in the asthma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for asthma treatment include GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Masitinib (AB07105), PT010, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, ARS 1 , MEDI3506 (tozorakimab), AZD1402 (PRS-060), Atuliflapon (AZD5718), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib, BOXABAN (Ifetroban), RG6341 (GDC-6599), CBP-201, AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab), MRx-4DP0004, SB010, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major asthma market share @ Asthma Market Report

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects the airways in the lungs, causing them to become inflamed and narrowed. This leads to difficulty in breathing, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. Asthma symptoms can vary in severity and frequency, and they can be triggered by various factors. The exact cause of asthma is not fully understood, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The symptoms of asthma often include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and a feeling of tightness in the chest. These asthma symptoms can range from mild to severe and can be triggered by physical activity, exposure to allergens, respiratory infections, or changes in weather.

Diagnosing asthma involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and lung function tests. Doctors may ask about the patient's symptoms, their frequency, and potential triggers. Lung function tests, such as spirometry and peak flow measurements, assess how well the lungs are functioning and can help determine the presence of airflow obstruction. In some cases, additional tests such as allergy tests or chest X-rays may be performed to rule out other conditions that could be causing similar symptoms.

Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation

The asthma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current asthma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The asthma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Asthma Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Asthma Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Asthma Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Asthma Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Cases of Severe Asthma

Asthma Treatment Market

The primary goal of asthma therapy is to reduce airway inflammation and the symptoms that accompany it. Guidelines-based care focuses on sickness severity and selecting the appropriate pharmacological therapy to reduce the likelihood of aggravation. Although inhaled corticosteroids are the most commonly used treatment for chronic asthma, quick relief or rescue medicines are regularly used to alleviate acute symptoms. Short-acting beta-agonists (SABAs) swiftly ease airway bronchoconstriction and are used as a symptom-relieving rescue medication. If the asthma persists, long-acting beta 2 agonists (LABA), montelukast, or theophylline are added. Oral corticosteroids are administered if the patient's symptoms and flare-ups persist.

Corticosteroids are anti-inflammatory drugs that diminish airway hyperresponsiveness, restrict inflammatory cell migration and activation, and prevent late-phase allergic reactions. ICSs are the most consistently effective long-term control medicine for persistent asthma at all stages of care, and they improve asthma control more effectively than LTRAs or any other single, long-term control medication.

There are now six monoclonal antibodies approved by the US FDA for use as an add-on biological treatment for severe asthma. They include Cinqair (reslizumab) Teva Pharmaceutical, Dupixent (dupilumab) Sanofi and Regeneron, Fasenra (benralizumab) AstraZeneca/Kyowa Kirin, Tezspire (tezepelumab) AstraZeneca and Amgen, Nucala (mepolizumab) GlaxoSmithKline, and Xolair (omalizumab) Novartis/Genentech.

ATECTURA BREEZHALER (QMF149), FLUTIFORM, SYMBICORT, DULERA, BREO ELLIPTA, ADVAIR, and FOSTAIR are the asthma medications licensed under the combination class ICS/LABA. This pharmacological class has been shown to minimize the number of asthma-related hospitalizations. ICS and ICS/LABA have a long track record of safety. Inhalers with fixed-dose combinations of an ICS and an LABA are now widely available.

To know more about asthma treatment, visit @ Asthma Treatment Drugs

Key Asthma Therapies and Companies

GSK3511294 (Depemokimab): GlaxoSmithKline

Masitinib (AB07105): AB Science

PT010: AstraZeneca

Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride: Areteia Therapeutics

ARS 1 : ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MEDI3506 (tozorakimab): AstraZeneca

AZD1402 (PRS-060): Pieris Pharma/AstraZeneca

Atuliflapon (AZD5718): AstraZeneca

Amlitelimab: Sanofi

Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

BOXABAN (Ifetroban): Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

RG6341 (GDC-6599): Genentech Research/Roche

CBP-201: Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals

AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab): Avalo Therapeutics

MRx-4DP0004: 4D Pharma plc

SB010: Sterna Biologicals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for asthma @ Drugs for Asthma Treatment

Asthma Market Dynamics

The asthma market dynamics are characterized by a complex interplay of factors that impact the prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, and research surrounding this chronic respiratory condition. The rising global incidence of asthma, often attributed to environmental changes, urbanization, and lifestyle shifts, is driving the demand for effective therapeutic options. Pharmaceutical companies and researchers are engaged in developing innovative inhalation devices, biologics, and personalized treatment approaches to cater to varying patient needs. Additionally, the increasing awareness about asthma management, coupled with advancements in telemedicine and digital health solutions, is transforming how patients access care and education.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the asthma market in the coming years. Pharmaceutical companies and researchers are faced with the challenge of developing innovative inhalation devices, biologics, and personalized treatment approaches while navigating stringent regulatory processes and substantial R&D costs. Additionally, the increasing awareness about asthma management is countered by disparities in healthcare access, particularly in low-income regions, hindering the adoption of advanced treatments. These disparities are further compounded by variations in healthcare policies and reimbursement systems across different countries, impacting product pricing, patient access, and overall asthma market expansion. As medical understanding of asthma deepens and as technologies continue to evolve, stakeholders in the asthma market must collectively address these barriers to fully unlock its growth potential.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Asthma Market Size in 2022 (US) USD 13.3 Billion Key Asthma Companies GlaxoSmithKline, AB Science, Areteia Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Pieris Pharma, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Research, Roche, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avalo Therapeutics, 4D Pharma plc, Sterna Biologicals, Cipla Ltd., Global United Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ossium Health, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Areteia Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix Inc., and others Key Asthma Therapies GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Masitinib (AB07105), PT010, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, ARS 1, MEDI3506 (tozorakimab), AZD1402 (PRS-060), Atuliflapon (AZD5718), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib, BOXABAN (Ifetroban), RG6341 (GDC-6599), CBP-201, AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab), MRx-4DP0004, SB010, and others

Scope of the Asthma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies

Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies Asthma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Asthma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Asthma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about asthma drugs in development @ Asthma Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Asthma Market Key Insights 2. Asthma Market Report Introduction 3. Asthma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Asthma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Asthma Treatment and Management 7. Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Asthma Marketed Drugs 10. Asthma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Asthma Market Analysis 12. Asthma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Asthma Pipeline

Asthma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key asthma companies, including Mabpharm Limited, Avillion LLP, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunotek SL, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Inmunotek, Sterna Biologics, Verona Pharma, MediciNova, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, T-Balance Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Trio Medicines, AstraZeneca, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Concentrx Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, SolAeroMed, Palobiofarma, Sanofi, Oneness Biotech, Novartis, Keymed Biosciences, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma Plc, Hoffman-La-Roche, Celltrion, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Archivel Farma, Siolta Therapeutics, Areteia Therapeutics, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Evelo Biosciences, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Kinaset Therapeutics, Akari Therapeutics, KLUS Pharma, Upstream Bio, LEO Pharma, among others.

Asthma Epidemiology

Asthma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted asthma epidemiology in the 7MM.

Severe Asthma Market

Severe Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key severe asthma companies, including AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, among others.

Severe Asthma Pipeline

Severe Asthma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key severe asthma companies, including AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP