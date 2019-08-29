ASTHO Commends the Surgeon General Advisory About Marijuana Use on the Developing Brain

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), issued the following statement in response to the Surgeon General's advisory on marijuana use and its impact on the developing brain:

"State and territorial public health officials commend the Surgeon General's announcement today. We strongly encourage pregnant and breastfeeding women, parents, and youth to learn more about the risks associated with marijuana products by consulting with their health care provider. ASTHO supports the Surgeon General's request for additional research on the health impacts of marijuana use. A strong evidence base rooted in science will allow state and territorial health agencies to effectively fulfill their responsibility to promote and protect the public's health. We also strongly encourage increased investments in substance abuse and misuse prevention programs, public awareness initiatives, and health care provider education programs centered on marijuana use."

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and the District of Columbia, as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

