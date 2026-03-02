ASTHO Members Advocate for $1 Billion Investment in Public Health Infrastructure During Annual Spring Leadership Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) will convene state, territorial and freely associated state health leaders in Washington, D.C., March 2-5 for its annual Spring Leadership Forum. Attendees will meet with members of Congress and federal partners to advocate for sustained funding and long-term investments in the nation's public health infrastructure.

During meetings, ASTHO members will stress the importance of a strong, resilient public health system. ASTHO urges Congress to invest $1 billion in FY27 in public health infrastructure – or about $3 per person nationwide – to ensure health agencies can maintain core capabilities such as disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, data modernization and workforce development.

"This week, ASTHO members will meet with Congress to highlight the essential role federal funding plays in protecting the health of communities in every state and territory as well as the impact of grant pauses and terminations," says Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH, ASTHO CEO. "Sustained, predictable investments allow health agencies to maintain the workforce, laboratories and data systems that keep the public healthy and safe."

As part of this convening, senior leadership from the U.S. territories and freely associated states (T/FAS) will participate in island-focused meetings. On Capitol Hill, ASTHO's T/FAS members will discuss the impact of the recently renegotiated Compacts of Free Association, as well as emphasize the importance of territorial Medicaid funding and the challenges associated with the Section 1108b cap on territorial Medicaid funding. With federal agency partners, T/FAS members will discuss emerging and priority public health issues, including veterans' access to care.

"ASTHO's Spring Leadership Forum offers an invaluable platform for T/FAS health leaders to engage directly with decisionmakers in Washington, D.C. We welcome the opportunity to share island perspectives and collaborate with Congress and federal agencies on shared public health priorities," says Justa Encarnacion, RN, MBA, HCM, the commissioner of health in the U.S. Virgin Islands and director on the ASTHO Board.

To learn more about ASTHO's federal advocacy efforts, visit astho.org.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

