Astia Welcomes Women's Healthcare Innovator Surbhi Sarna to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astia, the global organization that levels the investment playing field for startups that include women leaders, today announced the appointment of nVision Medical founder and CEO, Surbhi Sarna, to its Board of Directors. Sarna also sits on the board of Penumbra (PEN) as well as Draper University.

"With her tenacious entrepreneurial spirit and unique understanding of innovation, disruption, investment and high-growth, Surbhi holds a rare perspective – which is exactly what we look for when appointing new members to our board," commented Jamie Lerner, CEO of Quantum Corp. and Chair of Astia's Board of Directors.

nVision Medical was the first investment made by Astia Angels when the group was founded in 2013 and is one of six companies that have exited the portfolio, and one of four returning above-market returns for Astia Angels investors. Sarna founded the medical device company dedicated to women's health innovation in 2011, after experiencing a medical scare at a young age. The company was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2018 for up to $275 million, and currently, nVision Medical is preparing to launch Cytuity™, the only device that has been cleared by the FDA to collect cells from the fallopian tube, a known site of the most lethal forms of ovarian cancer.

"Astia was one of nVision Medical's earliest advocates and we would not be where we are today without the early investment from Astia Angels," said Sarna. "We share a commitment to finding better solutions for women and humanity, whether in healthcare or investing. Joining the Astia board is an honor, and I am excited to work even more closely with the Astia community to drive more capital into the abundant pipeline of companies with women innovators."

Astia Angels, a global investment network of highly engaged and experienced family offices and individuals, has invested over $23 million into 53 companies, alongside more than $390 million in syndicate funding. Sourced and screened through the novel Astia Expert SiftTM process, nVision Medical reflects the disruptive nature of the Astia Angels portfolio.

"Astia has had a long and substantial relationship with Surbhi, and we are proud of the success that the nVision team has rightfully earned under her leadership," commented Sharon Vosmek, CEO of Astia and Managing Director for Astia Fund. "We are pleased to have her join the governing body that ensures the success of our mission and we very much look forward to applying her expertise and learnings to our strategies."

Astia levels the investment playing field for entrepreneurial teams with women leaders. Unlike most VC's, investment firms, or accelerators, Astia provides a creative, proven approach via the Astia Expert Sift™ process, contributing to the success of female entrepreneurs and their ventures. With Astia Angels and the Astia Fund, Astia further extends its thesis that investing in women entrepreneurs is an exceptional investment strategy. For more information, visit www.astia.org.

