Astiva Health Received Their Knox-Keene License from the California Department of Managed Health Care

Astiva Health intends to provide comprehensive Medicare Advantage benefits to the communities it serves, with a focus on high-quality senior care for underserved populations. Astiva's goal is to bridge the gap between seniors and our participating providers while offering an integrated, holistic and accessible quality healthcare model for our members.

"Astiva Health is grateful for the opportunity to serve our respective communities starting in 2021. Our name means 'To Love Life!' and we are wholly committed to assisting our members to age with dignity and love life," said Frank Vo, CEO of Astiva Health, Inc. With a special focus on underserved Asian communities, Astiva Health will offer benefit programs and care management models that are grounded in cultural sensitivity.



About Astiva Health, Inc. -

Astiva Health, Inc. is a privately-owned health plan headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Formed in 2019 by forward-thinking healthcare providers and managed care professionals, Astiva Health was created to leverage the innovative senior care delivery models developed by its founders, which focus on overall quality of life and integrated care delivered through a closely-aligned, high-quality provider network.

