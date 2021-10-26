ASTM International & PH&S Complete Pilot Program on Cannabis Certification

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Center for Public Health and Safety ("PH&S") and ASTM International announce the completion of its certification pilot program for the cannabis industry including cannabis and hemp operations as well as financial institutions that serve the industry.

The certification, known as ASTM International's CANNQ/HEMPQ Certification Program, is the first independent certification of its kind in the hemp and cannabis industry. The certification program is part of a broader collaborative initiative among the Policy Center for Public Health and Safety, ASTM International, and the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp.

The goal of the certification is to assist law enforcement, state regulators, and industry operators. Cannabis and hemp companies who complete the program demonstrate their commitment to embracing production standards and processes protocols. Further, the added layers of transparency illustrate these companies' commitment to public health & safety and enhanced consumer protections.

"This effort coincides with the work of ASTM International's cannabis committee (D37) which includes over 900 members and governments from 28 different countries. As an accredited body, we believe delivering the first certification nprogram for cannabis and hemp is a critical step," said Tricia Hock, director of certification operations for Safety Equipment Institute, an affiliate of ASTM International.

"The Policy Center for Public Health and Safety is leading the discussion with law enforcement to address the concerns of state attorneys general by assessing marketplace issues, filling in regulatory gaps, and taking into account consumer protection in this emerging market," said Fred Niehaus, chair, Policy Center for Public Health & Safety.

"I am pleased to see that what was envisioned over a year ago is complete. A program such as this which provides support to law enforcement and assists in issues related to public health and safety, consumer protection, and rule-of-law are necessary in this maturing industry where compliance is a distinguishing attribute," said Karen White, executive director, Attorney General Alliance.

The certification program is open to cultivators, extractors, and producers, allowing industry stakeholders to:

Leverage ASTM's Quality System GxP Certification Platform to track and manage data;

Scientifically verify that participants products and facilities adhere to the strictest industry safety standards;

Demonstrate participants commitment to consumer and patient health and safety;

For these reasons, there is an incentive for cannabis and hemp operators to participate in the certification initiative. Further, as the regulatory landscape evolves, companies undergoing certification will be better positioned in demonstrating compliance and have the potential to avoid many risks associated with less scrupulous producers because achieving a higher standard of quality separates legitimate operations from the rest of the industry.

ASTM and PH&S will soon be announcing the five companies that passed the certification audit.

About ASTM International: ASTM International is a not-for-profit nongovernmental organization that develops voluntary consensus standards and defers to appropriate government authorities to determine the legal and regulatory framework regarding the control and use of cannabis. Visit www.astmcannabis.org.

About PH&S: Is a 501(c)(4) founded to address the challenges facing law enforcement, regulators, cannabis investors & operators, and financial institutions. The PH&S Foundation, a 501c3, serves as the administrator of the joint certification initiative.

