ASTM International F3502-21 Compliant Mask Technology Opens Doors Letting Teachers and Kids Get 'Back to School'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing debate strengthens as teachers stand their ground against going back to school prior to getting vaccinated. Additionally, the lag in vaccinations and growing list of variants that may be more adept at dodging antibodies thereby making vaccines less effective, as well as lack of data on transmission even after vaccination, is pushing teachers and parents to the edge. This leaves face masks to remain the best defense against the virus. According to the new CDC Order, face masks should fit snugly against the sides without gaps, and have a minimum of 2 solid pieces of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures, suggesting two masks are better than one. However, this isn't enough for teachers to feel safe about returning to the classroom. And can you blame them?

Kimberly Sky, Founder, Unicorn Breathing Mask felt the pain of inhibited breathing wearing two synthetic masks, not to mention seeing kid's resistance to the double mask option, and provided a solution. Her new award-winning filter innovation remarkably tests down to 0.1 microns at 99% efficiency, surpassing all non-medical filtered protection masks in the US market, while providing a super soft, lightweight, 3-ply, reusable, highly breathable, and fully customizable contour fit. Unicorn Mask is ASTM International F3502-21 Level 2 compliant, which is the first-ever set of standards for non-medical face masks. Most non-medical cloth adult and children's face masks only filter down to 2.5 microns, which is much larger than the approximate 0.125 micron size of COVID-19, on top of leaving numerous gaps, resulting in at least 60% reduced efficiency. And surgical or n95 masks are not practical for all-day everyday use, as they must be disposed of once damp or after a maximum of 8hrs of use. Wearing a surgical mask with a cloth mask over top also inhibits breathability, on top of face acne and chafing issues from synthetic materials used.

"Unicorn Breathing Mask features proprietary sonic-spinning nanotechnology from the global leader in nanofiber innovation in Auckland, New Zealand, with 15 miles of electrospun nanofiber matrix thousands of times thinner than a human hair, present in each filter. The replaceable nanofiber filters last approximately 200hrs and are ideal for teachers, essential workers, and air travel. Unicorn Mask's veteran Italian designer went above and beyond to address the common complaints of mask-wearing, ensuring your glasses don't fog thanks to the hidden non-rust adjustable metal nose piece, fabric won't suck into your mouth when breathing/speaking, zero chafing occurs behind the ears with the non-elastic, fully adjustable soft cloth ear loops, and you won't see facial acne or markings occur, due to high thread count 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton inner layer touching your skin. What stands this 3-ply mask apart and gives it its unique stamp of superior protection, is its unique soft cloth chin wrap, preventing ZERO gaps/leakage," says Sky.

"As a biomedical engineer scientist with focused research on nanotechnology for regenerative and translational medicine, I endorse the use of nanotechnology utilized by Unicorn Breathing Mask, specifically with the use of electrospinning nanofiber polymers to filter out particulates down to the 0.1 um dimension. This is crucial when providing effective filters for a breathable face mask as a barrier towards viruses like that of the coronavirus. This mask is capable of protecting one from viral particulates exposure due to its robust electrospun nanofiber innovation and recommended 3-ply construction."

The superior unisex masks are sustainably made in Bali, designed in Milan, and feature award-winning nano-innovation from New Zealand, including the TechConnect National Innovation and RISE Innovation Awards. Unicorn Breathing Mask has three adult size options, and two children options (ages 3-9yrs) for a perfect fit with zero gaps. Both adult and kids masks feature the same filter innovation, 99% efficient at blocking virulent particles down to 0.1 microns. Unicorn masks are comfortable, fully adjustable, washable, and ideal for those who have to wear masks for long periods of time. They're available in many pure and practical fashion-forward fabric styles, with zero fabrics made in China or South Korea. "Why go through the uncomfortable frustrations of wearing two masks, when you could wear ONE with even more advanced protection, that has 3 layers and advanced filter technology. It's a new and powerful solution embraced by science that just makes sense," says Sky. Get protected at ( https://unicornbreathingmask.com ). We gratefully offer a 25% discount for our teachers.





"Unicorn Breathing Mask was created out of necessity and love for our teachers and essential workers. We are devoted to being a part of the solution to reopening our schools. As President Biden, the CDC, Fauci and others have stated, masks remain the strongest defense against contracting this virus. It's time to embrace a true protection mask that gets us back to work," Sky said. Open availability for Zoom/phone interview. Contact Kimberly Sky direct at [email protected] . Wholesale orders available up to 10,000 units. Ships from Los Angeles, CA.

