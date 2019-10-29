ASTM International Selects Humotech and Exoskeleton Report to Lead New Exo Technology Center of Excellence

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTM International, a global leader in standards and related services, announced today the winners of a worldwide competition to lead its new Exo Technology Center of Excellence. The center will support standards-focused research and related activities that help accelerate innovation in the emerging exoskeletons and exosuits industry.

"There has never been a greater need for a collaboration that supports standards and other technical tools and resources in the exo technologies space," said Katharine Morgan, president of ASTM International. "This center will bring the right leaders and experts into the room – including those in our fast-growing exoskeletons and exosuits committee – to fill technical gaps so that we can put this technology to work for patients, factory workers, the military, and other groups of people."

From a diverse pool of submitted proposals, Humotech and the Exoskeleton Report were co-selected. The two entities will spearhead efforts to advance technical standards, related R&D, workforce training and education, and more.

Morgan also announced that ASTM International has hired Bill Billotte, Ph.D., formerly a physical scientist with the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, to serve as director of global exo technology programs. Billotte said that the center's vision is to leverage emerging exo technologies so that "people of all ages can be free to pursue a high-quality life and participate fully in work and society."

Humotech CEO Josh Caputo, Ph.D., said, "We've been dreaming about a day like this since we started our company. Together, we are going to build a foundation so that people throughout our industry can innovate on a broader scale than what any of us can do alone."

Bobby Marinov, Exoskeleton Report's co-founder, added, "This partnership will help us focus industry players in a highly productive way through standards-driven research, vibrant consortia, coordinated outreach and education, and more."

Brian Meincke, ASTM International's vice president of business development and industry innovation, cited the proposals from Humotech and Exoskeleton Report as being strongly aligned with the organization's overall mission of "helping our world work better." "Humotech and Exoskeleton Report are partners who want to help the entire industry thrive. This is a great cornerstone and we are looking forward to seeing this center expand and flourish as our Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence has."

Generally, ASTM International will provide funding for research projects and will coordinate funding, in-kind, and other support from industry, governments, and other potential partners and stakeholders.

Billotte previously served as vice chair for ASTM International's committee on exoskeletons and exosuits (F48), formed in 2017. About 150 experts from fifteen countries comprise the group's five technical subcommittees: design and manufacturing, human factors and ergonomics, task performance and environmental considerations, maintenance and disposal, and security and information technology. For more on the committee including a brief video, click here.

