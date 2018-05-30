ASTM Sets New Standard For Proximity Alarms

Sigalarm staff chaired the task group meetings, which performed most of the "leg-work" and research that formed the basis of draft standards. Several other proximity alarm manufacturers participated in the collaboration. Once the group completed its work, these drafts were moved through the ASTM hierarchy process for review, voting, and revision.

Despite the proliferation of proximity alarms, a standard for production had never been established. Sigalarm's first patents were issued in 1964, 1965, and 1973. In recent years, many more proximity alarm manufacturers have been born, with at least 9 current manufacturers worldwide. The increase in the marketplace supply has many benefits including: increased awareness, acceptability, growth of the market demand, and especially now a need for a manufacturing standard.

During initial ASTM F18 meetings, it was clear that education was needed to determine the most optimal performance for proximity alarms. Once it was agreed that proximity alarms should effectively detect E-fields and give sufficient warning to the close proximity of an overhead AC power line, the task group set out to address this purpose through manufacturing standards.

Despite the number of manufacturers participating, all had one common goal: protect workers who could be injured by electrical contact. After more than three years of collaboration, the final working document was submitted to sub & main F18 committees for vote. Both passed unanimously on April 11th, 2018 in San Diego.

For more than 40 years, Sigalarm has partnered with multiple industries, providing education about their products and how they can keep people and equipment safe. Sigalarm prides itself on its quality assurance testing and its commitment to reducing and eventually eliminating electrical workplace accidents. ASTM International is a global leader in the development of international voluntary consensus standards. Today, some 12,000 ASTM standards are used around the world to improve product quality, enhance safety, facilitate market access and trade, and build consumer confidence.

