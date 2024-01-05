Aston Carter Deepens Specialization in Accounting, Finance and Corporate Talent

Enhanced focus and new leadership reinforce the brand's commitment to meet growing demand for specialized expertise

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter today announced deeper strategic specialization for its business. The brand will exclusively provide talent solutions across accounting, finance, human resources, talent acquisition, procurement, supply chain and select administrative professions. Its other solutions within governance, risk and compliance; customer support; and creative and marketing will shift to Allegis Group sister company TEKsystems, which has existing complementary services in those areas. The specialization will enhance Aston Carter's capabilities across its core offerings, increase capacity, and create efficiencies to support the unique needs of accounting, finance and corporate talent.

"At Allegis Group we are committed to refining and realigning our businesses to ensure that our customers' needs are always our top priority," said Jay Alvather, CEO of Allegis Group. "Aston Carter's clients and talent can expect the same level of excellent service today, with significantly enhanced capabilities and scale to better support those ever-evolving needs and opportunities."

To support the enhanced focus of Aston Carter's talent offerings, the brand has aligned under the leadership team at Actalent, an Allegis Group company that was built around a strategy of specialization. Led by Chad Koele, who will serve as president of both brands, Aston Carter will benefit from leadership, strategy and infrastructure that will support the business' ability to fill a growing need for specialized talent solutions in the marketplace.

"For over two decades, Aston Carter has provided highly sought-after talent to organizations around the world — and this move is another step in our evolution to help clients and professionals navigate changing business needs," said Lauren DeMarco-Stadtlander, Aston Carter managing director. "With the guiding hand of Chad's leadership team and their experience, Aston Carter is well-positioned to help our customers innovate and lead in their respective industries."

"I am excited by the prospect of creating new value for Aston Carter's clients and talent," said Chad Koele, president of Aston Carter. "Our team has put rigorous focus into a strategy of getting smaller to get better, specializing and segmenting across all lines of business and taking great care of our talent. Applying that same strategy to Aston Carter will bring increased growth and opportunity to its clients and talent as well as its internal teams, who we are thrilled to gain as part of the Actalent family."

