Aston Carter Receives Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Superior Service

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a global provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today it has been honored with ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to clients and talent. This year marks the fifth consecutive year that Aston Carter was acknowledged by clients and the ninth consecutive year by talent, thereby earning the Diamond Award designation in both categories.

The Best of Staffing awards are given to companies that have proven to be industry leaders in service, and are based entirely on ratings provided by clients and contract employees. Over 1,300 contract employees and more than 400 clients gave Aston Carter industry-leading satisfaction ratings, with 79 percent of clients and 77 percent of talent ranking their experience a nine or 10 out of 10.

"At Aston Carter, we believe in making an impact on the lives of our clients and employees," said Aston Carter President Stuart Ferguson. "These awards belong to our whole team for their rigorous efforts and reaffirm our promise to deliver the highest level of service year after year. Our customers can look forward to more great things from us in the future, including a brand refresh and completely redesigned website that will focus on our unrivaled commitment to meeting the end goals of the companies and contract employees we serve."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional services, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com, and I applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

To learn more about Aston Carter and the Best of Staffing awards, please visit AstonCarter.com.

About Aston Carter

Aston Carter is a distinguished global provider of recruitment and staffing services to companies requiring highly specialized business professionals. We have an unrivalled commitment to delivering first class service to clients and business professionals across a variety of disciplines, including Accounting and Finance, as well as Risk and Compliance. With more than 90 offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, Aston Carter provides local, regional and global expertise to drive value and meet our customers' unique needs. Aston Carter is a division of Aerotek. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, a global leader in talent solutions.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and candidate ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Aston Carter

Related Links

http://www.astoncarter.com

