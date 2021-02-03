Aston Carter Receives Prestigious Awards for Superior Staffing Excellence

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a global provider of recruiting and staffing services, announced today it has been honored with ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to clients and talent. This is the sixth year that Aston Carter was acknowledged by clients and the tenth year by talent, thereby earning the Diamond Award designation in both categories, a distinction only given to companies that have been recognized as Best in Staffing for at least five consecutive years.

"Despite the uncertainties we all faced over the last year, our team remained vigilant in continuing to deliver the quality and impactful services Aston Carter is known for," said Aston Carter President Stuart Ferguson. "We are honored to be recognized by our clients and contractors who put their trust in our knowledge and expertise to lead them to success. As we set our sights on the future, we will remain agile in order to continue meeting our clients and contractors with the same high level of service for years to come."

The Best of Staffing Awards recognize companies that have proven to be industry leaders in service and are based entirely on ratings provided by clients and contract employees. Over 46 percent of contract employees and more than 27 percent of clients gave Aston Carter industry-leading satisfaction ratings. In addition, 85 percent of clients and 78 percent of talent ranked their experience a nine or 10 out of 10, significantly higher than the industry's average of 38 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Aston Carter

Aston Carter is a distinguished global provider of recruitment and staffing services to companies requiring highly specialized business professionals. We have an unrivalled commitment to delivering first class service to clients and business professionals across a variety of disciplines, including Accounting and Finance, as well as Risk and Compliance. With more than 90 offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, Aston Carter provides local, regional and global expertise to drive value and meet our customers' unique needs. Aston Carter is a division of Aerotek. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, a global leader in talent solutions.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Aston Carter