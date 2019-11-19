Aston Gardens at Pelican Marsh Donates More Than $6,400 in Support of US Veterans

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples senior living community Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh presented a check for $5,000 to Collier County Honor Flight to accompany the $1,494 raised through a silent auction at their Command Post charity event, held at the community on Friday, November 15. The donated funds will be used to support Honor Flight's continuing efforts to transport U.S. veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the national memorials honoring their service and sacrifice.

From left to right: Ken Williams, Executive Director of Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh, Sam Mohtady, Regional Marketing Manager, Discovery Senior Living, Kristi Pickard, Senior Lifestyle Coordinator at Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh, Dick Drafone, Board Member Collier County Honor Flight.

The evening featured live entertainment, Americana-inspired food and drink combinations, and a special artifacts exhibit, courtesy of the Naples Museum of Military History. Discovery Senior Living CEO and proud veteran Richard Hutchinson showed his support with the $5,000 gift on behalf of Aston Gardens' parent company and its Team Members nationwide.

"This event creates a wonderful forum to unite as Americans and express our appreciation and thanks to all veterans," said Ken Williams, Executive Director of Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh.

Since its inception in September 2013, Collier County Honor Flight has conducted 21 successful missions, enabling dozens of U.S. Armed Forces veterans to visit the Washington, D.C. memorials of the respective wars they fought. "Our organization's ability to continue its service to our veterans depends on the generosity of donors and the general public," said Dick Drafone, Collier County Honor Flight Board Member. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to Discovery Senior Living, Aston Gardens, all of our donors, and everyone in attendance at the event for their continued support."

Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh is situated one block from the intersection of Immokalee and Livingston Roads at 4800 Aston Gardens Way in Naples. The 359-unit senior living community offers residents Independent Living, Assisted Living and SHINESM Memory Care living options and is owned and operated by Discovery Senior Living.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

Media Inquiries:

Sam Mohtady, Regional Marketing Manager

smohtady@discoverymgt.com | 239.908.2936

Related Images

check-presentation.jpg

Check Presentation

From left to right: Ken Williams, Executive Director of Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh, Sam Mohtady, Regional Marketing Manager, Discovery Senior Living, Kristi Pickard, Senior Lifestyle Coordinator at Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh, Dick Drafone, Board Member Collier County Honor Flight.

Related Links

Discovery Senior Living

Aston Gardens

SOURCE Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh

Related Links

https://www.astongardens.com/

