Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe Raises $14,000 for Veterans of US Armed Forces

VENICE, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe, a luxury senior living community located in Venice, FL presented a check for $14,000 to Operation Second Chance, a citizens organization committed to serving wounded, injured and ill veterans. The donated funds will be used to support ongoing humanitarian efforts, as well as to increase public awareness about the many sacrifices made by members of the US Armed Forces.

Photo Caption: (From left to right: Deputy Mike Watson, Executive Director of Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe, Therese Williams, Sponsors Beverly Montgomery and Vern Montgomery)

As part of coordinated efforts to raise money in support of US veterans, Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe earmarked proceeds from its 10th Annual Dice & Diamonds charity event for the cause. The Dice & Diamonds event features various Las Vegas-style casino games, a gourmet, chef-prepared dinner, and exquisite ice sculptures. Having sold out in each of its ten years, Dice & Diamonds is one of the highlights of the Venice social calendar.

Cindy McGrew, Founder and CEO of Operation Second Chance, commented, "We are so proud, humbled and inspired by the generosity of the Venice community and Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe, and we cannot thank them enough. It is truly an honor to have this local support for our nation's veterans."

Therese Williams, Executive Director of Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe, pledged the community's continuing support, saying, "We look forward to hosting the event again in 2020 at Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe and hope to raise even more money next year."

About Operation Second Chance

Cindy McGrew founded Operation Second Chance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of patriotic citizens committed to serving wounded, injured and ill veterans. The organization helps support veterans and their families by building relationships and identifying and supporting immediate needs and interests. Operation Second Chance is also dedicated to promoting public awareness about the many sacrifices made by members of the US Armed Forces.

About Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe

Aston Gardens At Pelican Pointe is an award-winning senior living community in Venice, FL, managed and operated by Discovery Senior Living. Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities.

