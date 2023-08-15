ASTON MARTIN NEWPORT BEACH UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE DBS TWEED COLLECTION, REDEFINING AUTOMOTIVE LUXURY

Commissioned exclusively for Aston Martin Newport Beach, the DBS Tweed Collection showcases the brand's renowned "Q" personalization services, setting new standards for automotive luxury and customization. The collection's playful twist on the classic green over tan colorway has captivated enthusiasts and collectors.

Highlighting the event was the unveiling of the bespoke "Newport Green" paint color, specially crafted for the dealership. As the number one sales volume Aston Martin retailer in 2021 and 2022, Aston Martin Newport Beach continues to be a global leader in luxury automotive sales.

Limited to one example each of the Coupe and Volante body styles, the Newport Exclusive DBS Tweed Collection is a rare treasure for automotive enthusiasts, available exclusively at Aston Martin Newport Beach.

SOURCE Aston Martin Newport Beach

