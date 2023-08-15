ASTON MARTIN NEWPORT BEACH UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE DBS TWEED COLLECTION, REDEFINING AUTOMOTIVE LUXURY

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Newport Beach recently hosted an exclusive event, unveiling the world's only DBS Tweed Collection of vehicles. The bespoke collection features meticulously customized DBS Coupe and DBS Volante versions with exquisite tweed upholstery on seats, door panels, and center console, epitomizing elegance and sophistication.
Commissioned exclusively for Aston Martin Newport Beach, the DBS Tweed Collection showcases the brand's renowned "Q" personalization services, setting new standards for automotive luxury and customization. The collection's playful twist on the classic green over tan colorway has captivated enthusiasts and collectors.
Highlighting the event was the unveiling of the bespoke "Newport Green" paint color, specially crafted for the dealership. As the number one sales volume Aston Martin retailer in 2021 and 2022, Aston Martin Newport Beach continues to be a global leader in luxury automotive sales.
Limited to one example each of the Coupe and Volante body styles, the Newport Exclusive DBS Tweed Collection is a rare treasure for automotive enthusiasts, available exclusively at Aston Martin Newport Beach.
SOURCE Aston Martin Newport Beach
Modal title
PRN Top Stories Newsletters
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article