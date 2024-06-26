Astor Club Announces New Michelin Star Awarded Executive Chef Trevor Teich

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach our one-year anniversary, the Astor Club is excited to announce a significant change in our culinary leadership.

We are delighted to welcome Chef Trevor Teich as our new Executive Chef. Chef Trevor is a Michelin Star awarded chef known for his exceptional talent and creativity. He brings a wealth of experience and a passion for culinary arts that will elevate our dining experiences even further. Club members are particularly excited about the announcement because this makes Astor Club the only private members social club in the City of Chicago with a Michelin Star awarded Executive Chef.

Chef Trevor Teich, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago, has an impressive and critically acclaimed background in the culinary world. He previously owned and led Claudia Restaurant (lovingly named after his mother) as Executive Chef, where he earned a Michelin star in 2022 in addition to numerous other accolades, including Four Stars from Forbes Travel Guide and high praise from the Chicago Tribune. Chef Trevor has honed his culinary skills over the past 15 years with experience which includes working as Executive Sous Chef at NoMad in Las Vegas, known for its European refinement, as Chef at Twist by Pierre Gagnaire, whose eponymous restaurant in Paris garnered three Michelin stars, in addition to several Chicago-based Michelin star awarded restaurants including Acadia, NoMi, and L20.

We are excited to enhance our menu with a variety of lighter dishes, perfectly prepared classic club food, and new dishes representative of Chef Trevor's culinary mastery, ensuring a diverse and delightful dining experience that will tantalize your taste buds. Additionally, many of the beloved dishes that we introduced will remain on the menu, prepared with the same high-quality ingredients and elevated techniques. Maxim's original dishes and Astor Club member favorite dishes will also continue to be featured.

Chef Trevor also plans to introduce curated tasting menu experiences. His innovative approach combines contemporary French cuisine with modern techniques, ensuring an exciting culinary journey for our members. Chef Trevor is eager to bring his unique culinary vision to Astor Club, and we are confident that our members will be thrilled with the exciting new menu offerings and dining experiences he will introduce that are sure to amaze!

Join us in welcoming Chef Trevor to our team. We look forward to celebrating our one-year anniversary with you and continuing to provide exceptional dining experiences at the Astor Club.

About Astor Club:

The Astor Club is a premier private members club in Chicago, offering an exclusive environment for socializing, dining, and enjoying curated experiences. Located in the historic Gold Coast neighborhood, the club prides itself on exceptional service, a vibrant community, and a commitment to excellence. We also offer live music every weekend, adding to the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere our members enjoy. AstorClub.com

SOURCE Astor Club