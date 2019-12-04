Astorius Forms Strategic Partnership with Twin Bridge Capital Partners to Expand Private Equity Product Offering

HAMBURG, Germany and CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astorius, one of Germany's leading private equity firms, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a U.S. private investment firm, to expand its small and lower middle-market private equity product offering.

"Since our founding in 2012, we have become one of the most successful providers of diversified private equity fund of funds in European small and medium-sized companies. But many of our investors need a long-term foothold in the largest private equity market to balance their globally oriented portfolios," said Thomas Weinmann, co-founder and managing partner at Astorius. He continued, "We analyzed and screened 180 potential U.S. partners over the course of several years. Twin Bridge has outstanding U.S. middle market expertise and an excellent record in the buyout sector. They also bring the philosophy and quality standards that our clients have come to expect in the valuation of small and lower middle-market funds. We are thrilled to have them as our U.S. partner."

"Astorius has an impressive track record investing in the European private equity market. They have a deep understanding of our work and share our passion for building and growing small market businesses. We are honored the Astorius team has selected Twin Bridge to expand their investment reach into the U.S. market," said Brian Gallagher, partner at Twin Bridge Capital Partners.

"We have had many intensive discussions with our clients and intermediaries across the family office, asset management and private banking sectors. There is a clear demand for investment opportunities in this attractive U.S. market. This partnership with Twin Bridge is designed to give our European investors high quality and transparent access to the largest private equity market for medium-sized opportunities for the first time," said Julien Zornig, co-founder and managing partner at Astorius.

About Astorius

Founded in 2012, Astorius is one of Germany's leading providers of private equity investment solutions with more than 600 million euros under management and advisory. The Astorius Capital Funds invest exclusively in high-growth medium-sized companies in the U.S. and Europe for private, family and institutional investors. For more information visit www.astoriuscapital.com .

About Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the North American small and lower middle-market buyout industry. The firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and non-control equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge has raised more than $2.5 billion in capital since its founding in 2005. More information is available at www.twinbridgecapital.com.

