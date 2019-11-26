ASTORS Awards Honors Electric Guard Dog as Nation’s Top Perimeter Security Solution

The award was presented during AST's annual luncheon held as part of the Security Industry Association's ISC-East conference. Guest speaker at the luncheon ceremony, and 2019 ASTORS Person of the Year for his Lifetime of Dedication and Extraordinary Leadership in Public Safety, was former New York Police Commissioner and Los Angeles Police and Boston Police Chief William Bratton, a member of Electric Guard Dog's board of directors. Keith Schoffstall, a security subject matter expert and Regional Account Executive for the organization, accepted the award on behalf of Electric Guard Dog.

Mike Dorrington, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Electric Guard Dog, says, "This honor from American Security Today confirms our market leadership in the growing field of perimeter protection, keeping criminals out of our customers' property. Our people are focused on effective, efficient safety and security for Americans, and this ASTOR award recognizes their efforts."

ASTORS nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, and relatability to other industry technologies, to name some of the criteria. According to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today, it is for these reasons that Electric Guard Dog was selected for this honor.

American Security Today, the New Face in Government Security™, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and public security industry and is a leader in developing security thought leadership content including digital journals focused on new products, technology and threat issues. Michal Madsen, publisher, said its ASTOR Awards is the preeminent homeland security awards program highlighting cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions on the market today. "Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on innovative physical and IT/cyber security solutions and they are calling on government and industry leaders like Electric Guard Dog to help them do so."

Electric Guard Dog, the ultimate perimeter security provider, is the market leader in electric security fencing and other perimeter security solutions for commercial, industrial and government properties across the U.S. and beyond.

