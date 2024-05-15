Astound Digital Partners with Shopify to Elevate Enterprise Commerce to Unprecedented Heights

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astound Digital, a global leader in creating digital experiences for some of the world's most respected brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Shopify, the leading global commerce company, to empower enterprise businesses with innovative commerce solutions, facilitate business transformation and accelerate growth.

Building the Future of Retail Together

Astound Digital brings to the table a legacy of redefining commerce architectures, providing the backbone for the successful global rollout of brands across various markets. By combining forces with Shopify's commitment to building the future of enterprise commerce, the partnership is uniquely positioned to help enterprises create exceptional customer experiences while optimizing performance and reducing costs.

"The innovation that we want to bring to our clients to help them differentiate their businesses and deliver great experiences to customers is supported really well by the continued evolution and roadmap that the Shopify platform has," said Vanessa Cartwright, Astound Digital President, NA & UK.

A Partnership Focused on Acceleration and Innovation

Shopify's enterprise offering is built for optimizing resources and maximizing returns, ensuring businesses stay ahead of shifting customer needs. Astound Digital enhances this with its proven expertise in driving outstanding business results, developing global reference architectures, and providing all the skilled resources global businesses need.

The partnership will also combine Astound's deep knowledge of the retail business and Shopify's unparalleled unified commerce offering aimed at helping retailers break down silos between their channels such as D2C, B2B and Point of Sale. The partnership includes training and certification aimed at accelerating Astound's capability to support its customers in their retail journey beyond online commerce, through products such as Shopify's all-in-one POS.

As part of Astound Digital's portfolio of R&D initiatives, the company is actively developing proprietary accelerators designed to enhance the way Shopify stores are developed and deployed and made more efficient through the use of AI. These accelerators aim to streamline the customization of Shopify, and reduce the time to market for businesses looking to launch or expand their presence on the Shopify platform. By leveraging these proprietary tools, Astound Digital is ensuring that its clients can swiftly adapt to the dynamic digital marketplace, maintain competitive edges, and deliver exceptional customer experiences with agility and precision.

"With a focus on creating exceptional ecommerce experiences and tangible business outcomes for retailers, Astound is a natural partner for Shopify," said Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer at Shopify. "We look forward to helping enterprises optimize performance and unlock a better total cost of ownership in partnership with Astound Digital and its portfolio of enterprise clients."

Demonstrated Success and Expansion

The partnership has already yielded significant achievements, including the recent relaunch of OCEANSAPART. These milestones underscore the partnership's capability to deliver transformative commerce solutions. Additionally, Astound Digital boasts a continually growing portfolio in North America, the UK and Central Europe with leading brands such as Steven Singer Jewelers and French Connection, further demonstrating the global impact and scalability of this collaboration.

About Astound Digital

Astound Digital delivers end-to-end, frictionless, customer experiences by leveraging technology, data and AI, design and marketing for the world's most innovative brands. With 24 years' experience, 1,000+ specialists, more than 3,000 projects completed, and dozens of industry accolades, Astound is a trusted partner to our clients, empowering them to create customer intimacy at every digital touchpoint.

About Shopify