Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation

"ServiceNow is committed to delivering a modern, consumer-like service experience to employees," said Avanish Sahai, Vice President of ISVs and Technology Alliances at ServiceNow. "We're pleased that Astound is innovating on the Now Platform®, embedding greater intelligence into our daily work. Apps and integrations in the ServiceNow Store enhance our platform for customers, and we're delighted to welcome Astound to our ISV partner ecosystem."

Through the integration with ServiceNow, Astound's machine learning-based decision engine:

Reduces call volume by improving the self-service experience using natural language processing via virtual agent technology to identify the best answers the first time;

Reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR) and improves data quality with machine learning models that can be trained to predict the value of any field in any form in any app;

Adds key features like conversational assistance to query ServiceNow using natural language, related items to provide a "roadmap to resolution" for fulfillers, and a manager dashboard to understand how automation is impacting service delivery; and,

Is offered as a certified app in the ServiceNow Store.

"ServiceNow showed every employee why they should expect a better service experience," stated Dan Turchin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Astound. "Through the availability of Astound in the ServiceNow Store, customers can enjoy the future of work today. We couldn't be more excited to be working with this innovative team. We're proud to bring world-class AI-driven automation to the world's best enterprise workflow platform."

About Astound

Astound is purpose-built for enterprise service management and automates answers to routine questions, accurately assigns & categorizes incidents, recommends the best resolutions, and delivers predictive analytics. Astound partners with leading enterprise IT software vendors like ServiceNow, Atlassian, and Salesforce to offer out of the box integrations with ITSM, knowledge management, Customer Service Management (CSM), and social collaboration solutions. Astound helps some of the most-respected organizations in the world reduce call volume, MTTR and support costs, while improving customer satisfaction. Learn more about Astound at www.astound.ai or follow the company on Twitter @astound_ai.

