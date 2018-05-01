Astound Showcases AI-Driven Automation at Knowledge18

During Knowledge18, Astound will be showcasing machine learning and virtual agent technology automating employee service and support in booth 1521. We will also be offering giveaways and a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods.

Additionally, we will be hosting a number of special events:

Bali Hai Golf Club: ServiceNow 3rd Annual ISV Partner Golf Tournament Sunday, May 6th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

from – TAO Nightclub: The Venetian Hotel cocktail reception Tuesday, May 8th from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm (RSVP here)

from – (RSVP here) Breakout session BRE1097: Dan Turchin (Astound Co-founder) and Joel Eagle (Sr. Director, Technology and Architecture, McDonald's Corporation) Wednesday, May 9th from 10:30 am – 11:20 am

Join team Astound at Knowledge18 and learn why the world's most-respected organizations like McDonald's and adidas use AI-driven automation to empower employees, improve service quality, and reduce support costs.

Request a free trial of Astound for ServiceNow at www.astound.ai/servicenow.

About Astound

Astound is purpose-built for enterprise service management and automates answers to routine questions, accurately assigns & categorizes incidents, recommends the best resolutions, and delivers predictive analytics. Astound partners with leading enterprise IT software vendors like ServiceNow, Atlassian, and Salesforce to offer out of the box integrations with ITSM, knowledge management, Customer Service Management (CSM), and social collaboration solutions. Astound helps some of the most-respected organizations in the world reduce call volume, MTTR and support costs, while improving customer satisfaction. Learn more about Astound at www.astound.ai or follow the company on Twitter @astound_ai.

About Knowledge18

At Knowledge18, 18,000 attendees will participate in more than 300 breakout sessions and 120 labs, specialized networking events, and the exhibition hall with 175 sponsors representing solutions for IT, customer service, human resources, and security. With the combination of pre-conference training, a diverse content catalog, conversations with peers and ServiceNow experts, and CreatorCon, the conference presents the best opportunity for ServiceNow customers and partners to learn to create delightful experiences for employees and customers. Come see how to make the world of work, work better for people.

Register for Knowledge18 now. During the conference, follow along on the ServiceNow Community and on Twitter #Know18 and @Know365.

ServiceNow and Knowledge are registered trademarks of ServiceNow.

