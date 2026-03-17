Astra-HR Reduces Onboarding Burden with AI-Powered Solution

Saving hours of manual work Astra-HR helps HR teams focus on people to deliver great first day experience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunagen Inc, is proud to announce the launch of Astra-HR its innovative onboarding solution designed to save time, reduce HR burden, and deliver a great day-one experience for new hires. By automating the most time-consuming onboarding tasks, Astra- HR enables HR teams to focus on people, culture, and strategic work. With Astra-HR, new hires arrive informed, equipped, and connected on day one.

Astra-HR is available. Schedule a demo and free trial of Astra-HR at https://www.lunagen.ai/products .

Astra-HR reduces 40-60% of HR Managers workload for onboarding new employees Post this

The platform ensures consistent, error-free onboarding at scale, providing every employee with a high-quality experience while eliminating manual errors and delays. By setting up communication channels, systems, and devices in advance, employees feel welcomed, confident, and excited to start their new roles.

" Astra-HR is very timely when it comes to onboarding when our customers are over worked," said Rey Ramirez, Founder of Thrive HR Consulting. " The AI-powered solution streamlines the entire process, allowing our HR teams to provide a seamless experience for new hires while scaling effortlessly as their team grows."

Why ASTRA-HR:

Automates twelve repetitive onboarding tasks through workflow automation including setting up Slack communication, running background checks, collecting signed documents, ordering computers through ITSM, and delivering personalized welcome messages.

By removing manual work from the equation, Astra-HR empowers HR teams to focus on what truly matters - building strong relationships with their employees.

HR Managers can focus on training, team building and new employee's first day.

Give your people a better first day

"Astra-HR for Onboarding has been developed after inputs form several HR experts," said Prem Talreja, CEO of Lunagen. "Our product can integrate with a variety of ATS, background check, document sharing, communication channels and HR systems."

Benefits of Astra-HR:

Trial have shown to reduce onboarding admin time by 40–60%

HR Managers are delighted to eliminate manual tracking of each new hire

Deliver consistent onboarding across departments, across HR managers

Improve the day-one experience for new hires who come informed and better prepared to join their team.

For more information about Astra-HR and how it can transform your new employee onboarding process, visit https://www.lunagen.ai/products to book a demo and secure free trial.

Media Contact:

Prem Talreja, CEO

408-307-6511

[email protected]

www.luangen.ai

About Lunagen: located in Silicon Valley, CA, Lunagen is an emerging provider of AI-powered solutions designed to streamline processes and enhance human productivity. By emphasizing "Decision-to-Execution Framework," Lunagen has supported healthcare, legal, data analytics, and HR organizations, helping them save time and lessen administrative workloads for their teams. Lunagen is transforming how organizations achieve success.

SOURCE Lunagen