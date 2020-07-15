ASTRA Program Supports a More Resilient U.S. Power Grid

"The CHESS program is designed to change how we monitor, protect, and make decisions about the power grid we rely on in our daily lives," says Bill Baker, ASTRA Senior Vice President of Data Solutions.

CHESS provides expertise, tools, and information from the space weather, geoscience, power utility, and data science communities to support decisions related to space-weather threats to the nation's power grid.

CHESS connects these communities, providing information to support utility managers' decision making, and enabling space weather researchers to better explore space weather events triggering of power outages. In collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Georgia Institute of Technology, and UCLA, and a broad community of stakeholders, ASTRA has designed and developed the CHESS platform and will start to implement technology and knowledge sharing with various power utilities across North America.

"CHESS is like Google Maps with predictive intelligence for the power grid, putting the power of awareness and prediction into the hands of those who need to keep the lights on for society," says Dr. Ryan McGranaghan, Principle Data Scientist at ASTRA and CHESS principal investigator.

"ASTRA is proud to be chosen by NSF to develop an intelligent data solution that could enhance forecasting of disruptive events to the Earth's power grid, with potential for significant impact on human life," McGranaghan says.

About ASTRA: Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates (ASTRA) was born from the vision to apply fundamental space physics knowledge to real-world problems. Founded in 2005, ASTRA is a leader in the "New Space" small-satellite industry. We leverage our scientific and engineering expertise to develop unique solutions to address complex space physics disciplines, instrumentation, modeling capabilities, and data analytics; ASTRA turns science into data, data into knowledge.

