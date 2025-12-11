Astra Tech's Flagship Platform, botim has Partnered with Jingle Pay to Launch Low-Cost Remittances to Pakistan

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- botim, Astra Tech's flagship platform and the UAE's first AI-native fintech app, announced a strategic partnership with Jingle Pay, the UAE's leading digital remittance platform. Through this partnership, 1.7 million Pakistani residents in the UAE can now access faster, more secure, and cost-effective remittance services directly within botim. Integrated into botim's expanding fintech ecosystem, the feature offers competitive PKR exchange rates and a wide range of payout options including bank deposits, mobile wallets, and cash pickup points across Pakistan.

Jingle Pay, regulated by the DFSA and backed by MoneyGram, major banks, and top U.S. venture capital firms, has already processed over $3 billion in cross-border payments, connecting expats across the MENAP region with their families back home.

"This partnership is about more than technology, it's about impact," said Amir Fardghassemi, CEO of Jingle Pay. "Pakistani expats work incredibly hard to support their families, and they deserve better than high fees and slow transfers. By bringing Jingle Pay into the botim experience, we're delivering instant, fee-free remittances with full transparency, directly from their phones. It's fast, secure, and designed with their needs at the core."

"At Jingle Pay, financial inclusion is at the heart of everything we do," added Riz Sohail, Chief Business Officer at Jingle Pay. "Our mission has always been to extend access to essential financial services, especially for underserved communities. This partnership enables families in even the most remote areas of Pakistan to receive funds instantly, safely, and at no cost."

"With this partnership, we're strengthening one of the region's most active remittance routes, making it faster, more affordable, and seamlessly accessible through the botim app," said Rishabh Singh, VP of Product at Astra Tech. "It builds on botim's enhanced user experience, where sending money feels as effortless as making a call. As an embedded financial platform, we're integrating secure, AI-powered services into everyday communication, enabling millions to connect, transact, and support their loved ones in Pakistan with ease. It's another step toward a more inclusive financial future for the region."

This new service will go live by the end of December, giving Pakistani users in the UAE a seamless way to send money home, marking another step in botim's growing suite of integrated financial tools.

About botim

botim, part of Astra Tech's ecosystem, is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Botim is a fintech-first, AI-native platform offering inclusive, user-centric solutions for financial services. Built on the foundation of being the UAE's first free VoIP provider, Botim has evolved into a multi-layered ecosystem serving over 150 million users across 155 countries.

Designed to meet the needs of MENA consumers, businesses, and communities, botim delivers integrated services with innovation, accessibility, and regulatory credibility at its core. botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity easier, smarter, and more inclusive for everyone.

