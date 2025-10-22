Astrada to Bring Real-Time Expense Reporting into Workday

Astrada's unified API enables real-time data sharing and spend visibility for Workday customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrada, the unified API for transaction data, today announced a collaboration with Workday to bring real-time transaction credit card feeds into the Workday platform. Astrada's live transaction connectivity will combine with Workday's AI-powered platform to help organizations gain more accurate, immediate visibility into employee spend and streamlined expense reporting.

By combining Astrada's capabilities with the Workday platform, employers will soon have access to real-time data sharing for expense reports and up-to-date spend visibility for Workday customers. Workday Expenses works seamlessly with Workday Financial Management and Human Capital Management (HCM) to give customers a unified view of their people and finance data. Now, with Astrada, Workday customers will be able to better streamline expense reporting, policy enforcement, and reimbursement workflows across the enterprise.

"Astrada is committed to making transactional data useful and actionable for the world's leading software innovators," said Salman Syed, CEO of Astrada. "By bringing our unified API to Workday, we are enabling their customers to immediately leverage real-time spend data for smarter automation, faster reporting, and greater policy adherence—all within the robust Workday environment they trust."

"Finance leaders are under pressure to move faster without sacrificing accuracy or control," said Andrew Kershaw, Group General Manager, Office of the CFO at Workday. "By integrating with Astrada, we're delivering real-time visibility into spend and ensuring every transaction is compliant and secure. It's a meaningful step toward a touchless expense experience and another way Workday helps customers protect and grow value through automation."

About Astrada: Astrada is the unified API for transaction data. By making it easy to access and create workflows on top of cards, Astrada enables software companies to build richer experiences for their customers. Launched in 2024 by experts in payments, card issuing, financial infrastructure, and SaaS, Astrada is committed to solving the complexities of data fragmentation one industry and category at a time.

