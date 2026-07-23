Astraea Hair Solutions Opens New Studio in Bellaire, Texas, for Women Experiencing Hair Loss

BELLAIRE, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astraea Hair Solutions, a family-owned and operated business that has spent over 45 years helping women in and around the Houston area by providing personalized hair loss solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new brick-and-mortar location in Bellaire, Texas.

Astraea only uses the finest quality human hair wigs to help you achieve your natural look

This convenient location provides a safe and welcoming studio where women can confidently reclaim their natural look in a compassionate environment under the guidance of talented specialists. Every client is treated to a private experience with one-on-one attention throughout their fitting and consultation. At Astraea Hair Solutions, women who are experiencing hair loss for any reason are fitted with the finest quality wigs custom-made from human hair and designed to achieve a modern, natural look. Customers can choose from full cap options, cranial prosthesis, and hair toppers, and enjoy overnight delivery.

Astraea's ongoing success and longevity can be attributed to the company's empathetic approach and commitment to quality: "We understand that dealing with hair loss can be a deeply personal and emotional experience, which is exactly why we focus on providing a compassionate fitting experience and the absolute best in human hair wigs," states Astraea Hair Solutions Owner, Lenny Ventimiglia. "Our goal is to provide our customers with a positive and uplifting experience that leaves them feeling more beautiful than ever."

Astraea's team of specialists and stylists is particularly skilled at working with women who experience hair loss due to cancer treatment. The studio is located just minutes from MD Anderson, the largest cancer center in the world, and Astraea offers insurance assistance to help women suffering from medically related hair loss get maximum reimbursement through their insurance provider, making their superior hair loss solutions even more accessible to those in need.

About Astraea Hair Solutions

The team at Astraea has been serving the Houston area community for 45 years, providing women with beautiful wigs, but more importantly, the respect, compassion, and care they deserve. We create customized, luxury garments for women who want to reclaim their confidence and their identity. If you are ready to schedule your consultation, you can visit in person at 6565 W Loop S, STE 510, Bellaire, TX 77401, or reach an experienced professional at (713) 804-8846 or Astraeahair.com.

Media Contact:

Leonard Ventimiglia

(713) 804-8846

[email protected]

SOURCE Astraea Hair Solutions